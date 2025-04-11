Dubai: Heads up, parents and students in the UAE—the annual Khaleej Times UniExpo will return for its 8th edition next week. Happening on April 16-17, this two-day education summit is designed to help UAE students plan for a successful future. With more than 35 top universities and higher education institutions showcasing both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, it’s an excellent opportunity to explore educational opportunities.

The event will be held at The H Dubai, providing students and their families with a chance to navigate the UAE's diverse academic landscape. Attendees can interact with universities and gain valuable insights into various higher education options.

Students will have the chance to explore future-focused career paths, from AI-driven programs and aviation/aeronautical engineering to business management, medical arts, allied health services, and more.

Parents can participate in interactive seminars and meet face-to-face with university representatives and career counsellors. They'll learn about local and international sponsorships, as well as financial aid options.

Universities will be directly engaging with students and parents to discuss admission policies and raise awareness about their academic offerings.

We spoke to some key educators participating in the KT UniExpo, who shared their insights into their institutions' offerings and aspirations:

Legacy of academic excellence

Prof. Shantanu Roy, executive director at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi – Abu Dhabi:

“IIT Delhi—Abu Dhabi, the first international campus of IIT Delhi, is pleased to participate at KT UniExpo. As one of the world’s top STEM universities, we are proud to bring IIT Delhi’s legacy of academic excellence, innovation, and leadership to the UAE. This event offers us a valuable platform to connect with prospective students, raise awareness of our distinctive programs, and strengthen our presence as a hub for transformative education and global collaboration. We are committed to empowering the next generation of innovators, shaping solutions that will drive positive change and progress.”

Future-ready careers

Prof. Ahmad Al Ali, vice chancellor, Emirates Aviation University:

"Emirates Aviation University – the education arm of the Emirates Group – is pleased to showcase its industry-driven programmes at KT UniExpo. From aeronautical engineering and artificial intelligence to data science and aviation and logistics management, our programmes prepare students for dynamic, future-ready careers. KT UniExpo serves as an ideal platform for students to connect with our university and explore fields that are influencing the global economy and their professional futures."

Making entertainment educational

Meanwhile, IMG Worlds of Adventure will serve as the entertainment sponsor of the event. Ameer Husain, VP of Sales:

“We’re excited to showcase how IMG Worlds can contribute to the education sector. Our edutainment programmes are designed to make learning engaging, interactive, and fun, offering students unique opportunities to explore Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) through the Science Behind the Scenes tour as well as enhance their public speaking and communication skills through our storytelling programme."

Sustainability-driven curriculum

Dr. Rami Al Khatib, vice president - Student Affairs at Canadian University Dubai (CUD):

"We are excited to participate at KT UniExpo as Dubai's #1 ranked university for four consecutive years, according to the QS World University Rankings 2025. We will showcase our industry-aligned programs, vibrant CUD incubator, and sustainability-driven curriculum. With our diverse City Walk campus – home to 120+ nationalities, global faculty, and top-tier employability outcomes – CUD continues to shape future-ready professionals.”

Empowering young minds

Prof. Cedwyn Fernandes, pro-vice chancellor at Middlesex University and director of Middlesex University Dubai:

“The UAE continues to grow as a leading education hub, offering students access to some top universities. Events like the KT UniExpo empower young minds to explore their options and envision what they could achieve with their futures; an opportunity Middlesex University Dubai proudly supports as a provider of quality UK education in the UAE for the past 20 years."

Opportunities for students

Bhakti Reen, recruitment manager at De Montfort University Dubai:

“We believe participating in events like KT UniExpo is crucial for connecting with prospective students and showcasing our diverse academic offerings. Such exhibitions provide invaluable opportunities for students to explore their future possibilities, helping them make informed decisions about their education and career paths. We are proud to engage with the larger student community and support their academic aspirations.

Prof. Maurits van Rooijen from University of Europe for Applied Sciences FZE:

“Participating at KT UniExpo is a valuable opportunity for the University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai to connect with aspiring students. Such exhibitions play a key role in empowering students with global educational opportunities and helping them make informed decisions about their academic futures. We are incredibly proud that UE – as the first German university in Dubai, in close collaboration with German companies and the Emirati authorities – has created a unique study experience in a one-of-a-kind location—right in the commercial heart of dynamic Dubai. We’re excited to engage with new diverse student communities in Dubai and support them on their road to success."

Shaping the future

Disha Mahesh Laungani, head of Business Development and Engagement, University of Birmingham Dubai:

"We are thrilled to join Khaleej Times UniExpo 2025 and showcase the University of Birmingham Dubai offering delivered at our purpose-built campus. As a global top 100 university, exhibiting at this event offers students a unique opportunity to explore our world-class study programmes at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, engage with our expert academic faculty, and gain valuable insights into shaping their academic and professional futures.”