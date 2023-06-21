In the glamorous presence of the Egyptian stars Ingy EL Mokkaddem and Hanady Mehanna as the face of the 2nd edition of Egypt Fashion Awards

The 2nd edition of the Egypt Fashion Awards aims to shed light on and support the new generation of Egyptian fashion, accessory & jewelry designers

CAIRO, Egypt – Following a successful inaugural edition, the second season of the highly anticipated Egypt Fashion Awards (EFA) is back this year in September 2023. The award-winning mixed-use development developer, MARAKEZ together with the Egyptian Fashion and Design Council (EFDC) and the British Council Egypt, have provided an innovative and strategic premise to highlight the importance of fashion in Egyptian culture and help foster a vibrant creative community by celebrating emerging fashion talent within the industry subsequently gaining global traction. The press conference that was held this June 20th at Villa M in Zamalek, unveiled the intricate details of the event and its advisory board and distinguished elite of experts.

Egypt Fashion Awards 2023 will recognize a line-up of Egypt’s finest designers in five categories: Young Designers, Established RTW Designers, Accessory Designers, Jewellery Designers, and Female Empowerment Award (to further encourage local businesses and initiatives that promote women empowerment).

The advisory board panel comprises distinguished fashion representatives starting from Founder Authenticite & Toby Hatem Alakeel, Managing Partner of Azyaa Mode - Josette Awwad, Managing Partner, of The Qode - Ayman Fakoussa, to EFDC board member & Editor-In-Chief Pashion Magazine Susan Sabet.

Interested participants may submit their applications here, by 29th July 2023. Once the application cycle closes, the advisory board will select five finalists from each category whose latest collections will then be displayed at the “Fashion Walk of Fame” at Mall of Arabia to allow the public to vote. On September 26th, winners will be announced at a grand ceremony at Mall of Arabia, which starts with a cocktail followed by a fashion show for finalists.

The three top category award winners will be given a chance to participate at PURE London, the leading ready-to-wear and accessory trade show in the UK.

Commenting on one of the largest fashion extravaganzas in Egypt, CEO of MARAKEZ, Basil Ramzy, noted, “The Egypt Fashion Awards was launched to explore and spotlight the excellent craftsmanship of Egypt and the business potential within its fashion world. With the recent opening of District Five, MARAKEZ has set the benchmark for retail in Egypt and is now taking it a step further to provide added value for the fashion ecosystem. He further pointed out that “MARAKEZ also supported Egypt’s first Fashion Week in 2022 and the first-ever fashion industry delegation from Egypt to MQ Vienna Fashion Week in 2021.”

Extending her gratitude to MARAKEZ for their support, Founding Member of The Egyptian Fashion & Design Council (EFDC) Susan Sabet said, “We are delighted to be jointly working for the Egypt Fashion Awards yet again with MARAKEZ. It will be the second time MARAKEZ has been involved in this prestigious event. The EFA platform provides budding entrepreneurs and creative designers with an opportunity to come together, showcase their unique ensembles, and represent Egypt by participating at PURE London, one of the most important fashion tradeshows in the world.”

Praising the event as a celebration of Egypt's vibrant and diverse fashion industry, Heba El Zein, Head of Creative Economy at the British Council Egypt, commented, “The British Council is thrilled to support this event for the second year promoting creative enterprise, innovation, and inclusive growth. This year’s awards will mark a pivotal moment for EFDC leading the path of nurturing talent in the creative fashion landscape. This event also highlights the importance of partnerships with the private sector, including our esteemed collaboration with MARAKEZ. I am truly honoured to participate in this event, and I hope the awards will continue to inspire emerging designers to reach their global potential through events like PURE London.”

Moreover, the press conference, which announced the launch and unleashed the details of the event, was held on June 20th at Villa M in Zamalek. Drawing a noteworthy gathering, the event has witnessed the respected presence of a significant number of distinguished elite of experts, professionals, and renowned figures in the fashion industry.