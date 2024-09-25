Day one connects thousands of job seekers with employment opportunities from more than 150 leading companies

Government of Dubai Media Office – His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, officially opened the 23nd edition of Ru’ya, Careers UAE at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The leading recruitment, skills development and networking forum highlighted the diverse range of employment opportunities in the UAE’s fast-evolving job market, empowering young Emiratis under this year’s theme ‘[YOU]th Can.’

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed visited the stands of some of the show’s 150-plus exhibitors from 26 diverse employment sectors, including Dubai Police, Emaar, and PwC, accompanied by His Excellency Helal Almarri, Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Day one of Ru’ya saw thousands of talented young Emiratis connecting with the UAE’s leading companies driving Emiratisation, including the event’s Platinum Sponsor, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Gold Sponsor Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), and Support Sponsors Air Arabia and United Arab Bank, as well as the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR).

His Excellency Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR, said: “We are delighted to be a part of Ru’ya, Careers UAE, as well as represent the Dubai Government with a pavilion at this event. This aligns with our commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders, innovators, and creators while supporting Dubai’s and the UAE’s future aspirations, particularly the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision. This vision aims to position the UAE among the top 10 global destinations for attracting and retaining global talent.

“The event is an excellent platform for fostering collaboration, channelling efforts, and sharing expertise and knowledge to empower Emirati talent and increase their presence in both public and private sectors. Ru’ya, Careers UAE serves as a unique platform for bringing together national human resources and companies.”

Wassim Eid, President of People and Culture at Chalhoub Group, which returned to Ru’ya for a seventh year, to showcase its Emiratisation campaign ‘My Bold Future,’ said: “Our participation in Ru’ya reflects our commitment to nurturing and supporting Emirati talent. This flagship event serves as a vital platform, connecting ambitious Emirati professionals with opportunities in the luxury retail sector and beyond.”

In addition to mentoring, candidate interviews and CV guidance at Ru’ya’s dedicated Empowerment Journey hub, the three-day event will enable Emirati students, fresh graduates and young professionals to engage with more than 3,000 confirmed vacancies and gain insights and inspiration from interactive workshops, exciting competitions and impactful talks.

On the first day, the Youth Inspire stage welcomed leading Emirati sportswomen Maha Al Shehi, Hind Al Bastaki, and Hawraa Al Ajmi. Participants also enjoyed workshops on university readiness, delivered by the Ministry of Education. Women Choice, the event’s ‘Women Empowerment Partner’ hosted a panel featuring Mary Ting, VP of Talent & Organisational Effectiveness for Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Mastercard; Emma Duncombe, Managing Director and Head of HR for the Middle East & Africa and Banking at Citi, and Damian Brown, VP of Talent Acquisition at Chalhoub Group.Days two and three of the event,held from 24 – 26 September, in Za’beel Halls 4,5 and 6, will feature more interactive sessions, job opportunities and inspiring talks for UAE Nationals looking to find employment, empowerment, and inspiration. Also featured are performances by young pianist Dana Al Kuthari and workshops covering photography, mosaic making and more.

For more information on Ru’ya, Careers UAE 2024 or to register as a visitor (UAE Nationals only), please visit www.ruyacareers.ae/