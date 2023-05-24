Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – The Director of Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) Manal Ataya, recently participated as a panelist in the discussion titled “Cultivating the Creative Skills of Tomorrow” at the Global Districts Network conference.

Taking place in Montreal on May 23, the panel focused on the vital role cultural districts and organisations can play in nurturing creativity by exposing audiences to a multitude of art forms and perspectives.

It also highlighted how providing local artists with resources and support helps them thrive in an ever-changing landscape, contributing to the development of creative skills for the future.

As part of her participation, Ataya spoke of how the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad AlQasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has fostered a flourishing arts and culture scene in the emirate of Sharjah.

Over the past three decades, his numerous initiatives in arts and dedicated efforts in developing museums including those under the Authority, have propelled the emirate into the international spotlight, solidifying its reputation as a globally recognized destination for arts and culture.

She said the holistic cultural strategy designed by His Highness is creating a sustainable ecosystem for people to work in the cultural sector and creative industries, driving economic diversification and fostering a stronger, more resilient community.

Ataya also highlighted how events and initiatives by SMA and other cultural and educational establishments in the emirate contribute to this vibrant ecosystem by nurturing talent, encouraging research, and promoting dialogue.

“At the heart of our establishment lies a steadfast commitment to nurturing creativity and fostering artistic growth,” Ataya said.

She added that by providing innovative platforms for emerging talents spanning diverse artistic disciplines, SMA strives to unlock the full potential of the next generation of creatives.

“Our initiatives and carefully curated programs and events are designed to serve this purpose, promoting collaboration, experimentation, and self-expression, while also cultivating a supportive community that embraces diverse perspectives.”

She noted that with its comprehensive approach, SMA aim to empower artists and enthusiasts alike, ensuring that the vibrant world of art continues to flourish and inspire.

Other prominent figures from the global cultural scene participating in the discussion include Teesa Bahana, Director of 32º East | Ugandan Arts Trust, and Tetia Lee, CEO of Tippecanoe Arts Federation, and will be moderated by Angelita Teo, Director of the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage.

The Global Cultural Districts Network is an independent, international association committed to improving the quality of urban life through the contribution of the arts, culture and creative industries.