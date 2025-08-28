Abu Dhabi – The Embassy of Malaysia in the United Arab Emirates hosted on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, a reception to promote an exhibition entitled “To Know Malaysia Is To Love Malaysia: Highlights from the AFK Collection” at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi. This six month long exhibition underscores Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening its cultural and artistic presence in the UAE.

The opening reception was attended by Their Excellencies ambassadors accredited to the UAE, prominent business leaders, members of the Malaysian community residing in the country, as well as cultural and media figures, including Emirati journalist Dr. Jamal Al Majaida.

In his remarks, the Ambassador of Malaysia to the UAE H.E. Tengku Sirajuzzaman Bin Tengku Mohamed Ariffin stated: “Art and culture serve as a vital window into Malaysia’s history and diverse heritage, which blends Asian and Islamic civilizations. We are delighted to present these elements in Abu Dhabi, a global cultural hub. The relations between Malaysia and the UAE are not limited to political and economic cooperation, but extend deeply into the cultural sphere. This exhibition opens new horizons for cultural exchange and greater understanding between our peoples.”

The exhibition featured a rare selection of artworks and cultural pieces from the AFK Collection, a distinguished private collection that showcases Malaysia’s vibrant artistic traditions, from classical and Islamic-inspired works to contemporary cultural expressions. The collection has been internationally recognized for its role in promoting Malaysian heritage on the global stage.

Guests expressed their admiration for the quality and uniqueness of the displays, emphasizing the role of such events in building bridges of cultural exchange and understanding.

At the conclusion of the evening, members of the Malaysian community voiced their pride in seeing their culture represented in the heart of Abu Dhabi, while attendees praised the excellent organization of the event and welcomed the Embassy’s initiative to establish it as an annual cultural highlight.