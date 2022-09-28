DUBAI – Tourism Malaysia is participating for the fifth time at the Gulf Travel Show (GTS) from 28 to 29 September 2022. Focusing on sustainable tourism in terms of business meetings, the digital event hosts buyers from across the region. After the success of the first four editions in November 2020, March 2021, October 2021 and March 2022, Gulf Travel Show is back again.

The two-day conference features networking sessions between the Middle East and from across the world as well as panel discussions between travel experts, tourism and hospitality sectors on the current state of the industry. Participants of the travel show include travel agents, tour operators, tourism boards, airlines, travel management firms, international agencies, hotels, and media from 43 countries.

As a platinum partner, Tourism Malaysia is having its own virtual pavilion with 15 booths of Malaysian delegates consisting of tour operator partners, hotels and resorts, product owners, states tourism and destination management companies (DMC).

“Malaysia is currently one of the few countries to offer ease of entry restrictions for inbound travellers. Apart from enjoying quarantine-free travel, fully vaccinated inbound travellers are no longer required to undergo pre-departure and on-arrival COVID-19 tests, or fill in the Traveller’s Card. Travel insurance is also no longer a pre-requisite for foreigners entering the country. Thus, Middle East tourists are welcome to experience and create joyous memorable holidays in Malaysia,” says Dato' Haji Zainuddin Abdul Wahab, the Director General of Tourism Malaysia.

