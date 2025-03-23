In the presence of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq: The UAE is committed to embedding CSR culture and principles within the national economic framework

The ‘Impact Lab’ focused on encouraging the private sector to adopt global best practices across the domains of CSR and sustainability

The event was attended by representatives from several government agencies, and private sector companies, as well as leading experts from around the nation

UAE: MAJRA – National CSR Fund successfully hosted the ‘Impact Lab,’ a workshop that brought together influential leaders from public, private, and other sectors to explore CSR and sustainability opportunities and enablers in the private sector across the UAE.

Held at the Dubai Future Accelerators, the workshop provided a dynamic platform for shaping business strategies to integrate CSR and sustainability into the business landscape. The ‘Impact Lab’ featured keynote addresses from distinguished figures, including H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Majra’s Board of Trustees; and Sarah Shaw, CEO of Majra.

In his address, His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to embedding CSR and sustainability culture and principles within the national economic framework, highlighting the significance of responsible business practices as a strategic necessity for ensuring long-term resilience of the national economy.

H.E. added: “The UAE is at the forefront of CSR and sustainability efforts as business leaders are empowered and incentivised to contribute to these efforts, thereby securing the future of their industries and driving sustainable social and economic development across the UAE.”

The ‘Impact Lab’ served as a strategic forum for co-designing and developing an initial comprehensive enablers framework (both financial and non-financial) to encourage private sector companies to adopt CSR and sustainability global best practices. Discussions during the workshop focused on a wide range of topics such as creating a robust and effective financial and non-financial opportunity and enablers package for CSR and sustainability-driven businesses. By co-designing an initial criterion for companies to qualify for CSR and sustainability in enablers and crafting a strategic roadmap for the implementation of a robust enablers framework in line with the UAE’s CSR and sustainability goals.

During the event, Sarah Shaw underscored the significance of collaboration between government policy makers, industry leaders, and active change agents in shaping a bright future that prioritises CSR and sustainability. She added: “CSR and sustainability are not merely a challenge; they are a significant opportunity for positive impact. By embracing responsible growth, we are not just building a resilient business but are collectively shaping the future history of the UAE.”

The ‘Impact Lab’ saw active participation from leading government entities such as Ministry of Community Empowerment, Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation, Ministry of Economy, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Minister of Climate Change & Environment and Minister of Finance in addition to leading private sector companies, industry experts, all working together to define actionable steps that will fortify the UAE’s position as a global leader in CSR and sustainable business practices. As Majra continues to lead several CSR and sustainability initiatives, the insights and outcomes from the ‘Impact Lab’ will be instrumental in shaping future policies and incentives/enablers structures that foster responsible corporate behaviour and the future impact-based economy of the UAE.

