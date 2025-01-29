Dubai, UAE – M2L Concepts, a leading name in the entertainment, leisure, and technology sectors in Dubai, has announced the launch of the third season of its flagship event, Ramadan District. The event will take place from March 8 to March 23, 2025, at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace, set against the iconic backdrop of the Museum of the Future.

M2L Concept’s Ramadan District has quickly become one of the most anticipated events in Dubai’s cultural calendar, evolving each year to offer a distinctive mix of tradition, innovation, and community engagement. Building on the success of its previous seasons, M2L Concepts continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in immersive event experiences, offering attendees a unique opportunity to experience the spirit of Ramadan through a variety of curated entertainment experiences.

The event has grown significantly since its inception, attracting a diverse mix of local and international brands, each contributing to a dynamic and engaging atmosphere. This year’s market will feature a curated selection of products from L'Occitane, offering luxurious skincare and beauty items, alongside fragrances from Royal Grasse. Look.Line’s collection and Wild Fabrik’s ethical products for sustainable living will also be available. Lady D’s exclusive jewellery collection, ALDO Shoes and Pamukme's fine Turkish cotton wear are just a few of the many brands and products visitors can explore.

Culinary delights will be provided by Love Vibe Cafe & Restaurant, Shawarma Abu Alabid, Coffee Matters, Paperfig, Choco Berry, and more, each offering a wide range of flavours to suit every taste. In addition, visitors can enjoy interactive experiences, family-friendly activities, daily performances, and traditional art stations. With even more exciting brands, stores, and activities to discover, the Ramadan District promises to be the perfect destination to celebrate the holy month in both culinary and cultural style.

“We are thrilled to bring the third season of Ramadan District to life, with even more offerings to engage and inspire attendees,” said Thomas Gateff, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of M2L Concepts. “As we continue to innovate and expand, our focus remains on creating an event that resonates with both the community and the business world. The Ramadan District provides a powerful platform for brands to interact with the local population while reinforcing the cultural values that define this special time of the year.”

With M2L Concepts’ track record of successfully curating and executing large-scale events, the company is poised for further growth. The Ramadan District reflects the company’s ability to combine cultural relevance with innovation, creating experiences that are not only meaningful but also commercially viable.

Doors open on weekdays from 5:00 PM to 12:00 AM and on weekends from 5:00 PM to 1:00 AM, allowing attendees to enjoy a wide range of experiences, from cultural showcases and family-friendly activities to premium shopping and culinary delights.

For more information on the Ramadan District Season 3 and its offerings, visit https://www.ramadandistrict.com/ , or contact events@m2lconcepts.com

Find M2L Concepts on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/m2ldxb/

About M2L Concepts

M2L Concepts by Ayana Holding focuses on interactive leisure and entertainment by creating inspiring experiences and developing iconic spaces. M2L Market is part of M2L Concepts’ temporary activations project, crafting unique and impactful experiences and activations designed to build brand advocacy and customer loyalty.