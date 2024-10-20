Doha, Qatar – In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Lynk & Co, the global automotive manufacturer, held a special event at its showroom on Salwa Road. In collaboration with the Qatar Cancer Society, the event aimed to raise awareness about breast cancer and support efforts toward early detection, reflecting Lynk & Co's ongoing commitment to community health and corporate social responsibility.

The event was organized exclusively for women employees of NBK and prominent women from the media, creating a dedicated space to promote health education and empowerment.

Dr. Kakil Ibrahim, Senior Consultant in Hematology/Oncology at Al Amal Hospital, delivered a keynote speech highlighting the importance of early detection in the fight against breast cancer. Qatar Cancer Society was represented by its esteemed team, led by Mrs. Mona Ashkanani, General Manager. Mrs. Heba Nassar from the Health Education Department spoke on breast cancer prevention, and Mr. Zakariya Karazoun, Marketing and Business Development Manager.

Mr. Frank Zauner, General Manager of Auto Class Cars, the authorized distributor of Lynk & Co in Qatar, expressed his pride in supporting such a vital cause. "We are honored to host this event to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Lynk & Co is not just an automotive company, but a community-driven organization committed to the well-being of the society we proudly belong to. This event underscores our Corporate Social Responsibility, and we are privileged to contribute to raising awareness and promoting early detection in collaboration with Qatar Cancer Society," he said.

Mrs. Mona Ashkanani, General Manager of Qatar Cancer Society stated: said “ In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we are grateful for the collaboration with Lynk & Co in hosting this important event. Together, we aim to raise awareness about breast cancer and emphasize the critical role that early detection plays in saving lives”.

“Our commitment to empowering women in our community is stronger than ever. By creating a dedicated space for women employees of NBK and influential figures from the media, we are fostering an environment where health education and empowerment can thrive”, She added.

Mrs. Mona Ashkanani pointed that “the insights shared highlight the importance of preventive measures and the necessity of regular check-ups. The commitment to corporate social responsibility aligns perfectly with our mission to educate the public about cancer prevention”.

The event also featured inspiring stories from breast cancer survivors, fostering a heartfelt atmosphere of strength and resilience. Attendees were moved by their testimonies, which emphasized the importance of early diagnosis and detection.

In a further effort to encourage early detection, the event concluded with the distribution of ultrasound examination vouchers with the support of the Qatar Cancer Society, providing a practical tool to help attendees take proactive steps in monitoring their health.

Lynk & Co and Qatar Cancer Society remain committed to working together to create a healthier community future.