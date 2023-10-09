Dubai, United Arab Emirates: London Business School (LBS), a global leader in business education, will hold its Worldwide Alumni Celebration (WAC) 2023 in Dubai on 11 October 2023.

The annual event, this year hosted at Address Boulevard, Downtown, brings together alumni in the region, thought leaders and distinguished guests to explore the pivotal role of business education in shaping the economic landscape. LBS Dean François Ortalo-Magné will provide a Dean’s Welcome and School Update.

He will be followed by a fireside chat between Ahmed Galal Ismail MBA2002, LBS alumnus and CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, and Professor Oded Koenigsberg, Chair of School’s Marketing faculty and its newly appointed Executive Dean, Dubai. The discussion will explore the crucial drivers of economic growth and integration in the MENAP region, such as selective deregulation, the free movement of resources and the adoption of common standards.

Professor Koenigsberg served as Deputy Dean (Programmes) in London from 2019 to 2022. During that time, he worked closely with the UAE authorities to raise the visibility of LBS’s Dubai-based Executive MBA and secure Institutional Licensure and Programme Accreditation. As Executive Dean, he will work on a school-wide basis to strengthen the School’s presence in the UAE. Professor Koenigsberg will organise and host conferences and events for students, alumni and the UAE research community, promote research and develop case studies of local businesses, and expand our teaching portfolio.

Dean François says, “Our Worldwide Alumni Celebrations provide a platform for our esteemed alumni to build impactful connections and proudly represent the London Business School community. Our Dubai celebration is always a highlight on the calendar, offering alumni of both our London and Dubai campuses an opportunity to reconnect and hear from the School’s world-class faculty.

“These members of our dynamic alumni network are contributing to the Gulf region’s growth and future, and we look forward to adding to their number in the years to come.”

Since 2007, London Business School in Dubai has stood as a beacon of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, nurturing unique ideas and fostering an unconventional business mindset through its accomplished alumni network in the MENA region. With an international network of 175 nationalities and a new autumn intake of 1,413 new degree students across both its London and Dubai campuses, the School is uniquely positioned to make a lasting impact. In addition to its highly-regarded degree programmes, the School placed in the top five of the Financial Times’ 2023 Executive Education ranking.

About London Business School:

London Business School is one of the world’s leading business schools. London Business School’s academic strength and global outlook drives original and provocative business thinking. They challenge conventional wisdom, transform careers, and empower people to change the way the world does business. Renowned for teaching entrepreneurship since the late 90s, for the cultivation of startup ventures, and the promotion of innovation, London Business School is similarly well-known for its research insights into financial markets and its exceptional teaching of the key instruments that drive today’s financial sector.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: lbs@manaraglobal.com