Dubai: LiveWell with Nakheel will kickstart its second year on 29 July with a discussion on happiness and wellbeing. The event will take place at Il Passaggio - Pavilion 2, Jumeirah Park where community members from different nationalities, skill levels, and interests will explore the concept of happiness and its significance through the lens of joy and wellbeing.

The interactive event will present philosophical, physiological, and individual perspectives on happiness and its connection to our health and wellbeing. Eminent speakers including Abdulla Lutfi, artist and entrepreneur, Dr. Nas Al Jafari, a functional medicine practitioner, and Asma Baker, artist and motivational speaker, will be joined by LiveWell with Nakheel co-curator and integrative lifestyle coach, Irina Sharma to explore the definition of happiness, practices for cultivating happiness, and how to balance health and happiness.

Francis Giani, Chief Community Officer at Nakheel, said: "We are committed to achieving the highest levels of happiness and health for our communities. We aim to give members of our community an educational platform through LiveWell with Nakheel so that they may understand how important health is to overall wellbeing. We are delighted to host the discussion on the topic and would like to thank the members of our community for their support and insightful comments during the last year.”

Irina Sharma said: "Happiness and wellness have a strong association. Although it might signify different things to different people, everyone strives to achieve it in life. Any shift to a more sustainable society must start with happiness, making the wellbeing of our community the primary goal.”

The LiveWell with Nakheel initiative has become one of the key pillars in reemphasising Nakheel’s focus on ‘building happiness and prosperity’. It focuses on the wellbeing and quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors, enhancing communities, whilst curating meaningful and rewarding experiences.

The programme has given Nakheel community residents and the wider Dubai community access to renowned healthcare experts who have shared their invaluable insights on how to make better decisions to improve wellbeing.

Nakheel is committed to supporting a society that embraces happiness, a positive lifestyle, and a high quality of life.

Join us on Saturday, 29 July, at Il Passaggio - Pavilion 2, Jumeirah Park. Timings: 9 am to 12 pm. The event is free; pre-registration is required. Children above 10 years are welcome, under the supervision of adults.

To register and for more information, visit https://livewell.nakheelcommunities.com/ and follow @nakheelcommunities on social media to stay updated on the event.

