Dubai: Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, one of the world’s top ten literary festivals, will be taking place from 29 January–3 February 2025. In addition to the main programming, the Festival is thrilled to bring back LitFest After Hours to the InterContinental Dubai Festival City. From Friday to Sunday, the Festival presents a diverse roster of pocket-friendly contemporary talks priced at AED 50 and a host of free music and dance performances, comedy and mystery shows, board game battles and delicious food ensuring that the fun doesn’t stop once the sun sets.

Easing into the weekend with some Friday fun

Join writer, historian, and comedian Subhadra Das for an irreverent tour through the idea of Western civilisation and all the lies, exaggerations, and misdirection that underpin it. Get insights from broadcaster and influencer Harshita Gupta on how to reclaim your power, rebuild yourself, and embrace self-love in the face of heartbreak.

For Arabic-speaking audiences, we will be joined by 3 prominent writers, Ahmed AlSadek, Hessa Abdullah and Rasha Samir, who will come together to reveal their literary visions in blending fantasy and reality, and highlight the power of narrative in evoking history and mythology. Diwan Al-Qahwa writer Majed Alahdal will offer insights into coffee’s journey and identity and host an immersive coffee tasting experience.

Had a tough week? Sunset will be extra magical with a bubble show outside the ELF Reading Caravan. 6 pm onwards, unwind with staggered performances with the musical talents of Adam Mezi, Alhadi Gebreel, Zarooni & Friends and RIRI. Indian folk musicians Shrimant Dhol Tasha Pathak will meander across the waterfront to get audiences up on their feet.

Embracing the Saturday

Get your game on with neuroscientist Kelly Clancy as she discusses the hidden influence that games have had on human history — from playful past time to the waging of wars and the rise of artificial intelligence. Brace yourself with a heated battle on the board(game) with Superheated Neurons who have brought localised games to the Arab World with over 300 titles under their belt with games for all skill groups. Or wander along the hall for a night of criminal fun with screenwriter MJ Arlidge and special guests Clare Mackintosh and Fiona Lindsay as they pen a new crime novel live on stage. Don’t disobey the call to join author, broadcaster, and cultural critic Emma Dabiri for a radical, empowering, and deeply personal perspective on body image. Are you good or evil? Discuss the concept of morality with philosopher Hanno Sauer. Laughter is guaranteed at the last session of the night where an all-star line-up joins host Danabelle Gutierrez to give completely unqualified advice on your trickiest conundrums about love, life, and modern manners.

Scriptwriter Mamdouh Hamada, the creator behind a number of famous Arabic TV series such as "Dayaa Dayaa/The Lost Village" and "Baqa'a Daw/Spotlight", and writer Ahmed AlSadek, author of "Ten Failed Suicide Attempts", tell us what happens when comedy meets reality, how what is known as “black comedy” comes to light.

Dance and comedy will enter the conversation with a dabke folk performance at 5:40 pm that promises to get everyone participating and a show by Shaddy Gaad, Miqdaad Dohawala, Salman Qureshi and Liz Gonzales at 9 pm. Hangouts with your friends will take a harmonious turn with tunes by Ibby VK, Wet Grass Music Collective and Phat G.

Closing out the Festival weekend

March to the beat of the drum by the official Dubai Police Band and sit back and relax as multi-faceted vocalist Junior Brown and renowned guitarist Paolo take to the stage and show off their unique blend of rock, soul, R&B, and more.

Limited tickets are available on the Emirates LitFest website. For more information on the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, visit their website, and for the latest updates on the upcoming Festival follow @EmiratesLitFest on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and LinkedIn.

About the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature:

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is one of top ten literary festivals in the world, featuring local, regional and international writers, poets, thinkers, and speakers. Over the last 16 years more than 2000 authors from over one hundred countries have spoken at the Festival. The Festival reached more than 380,000 people, in person and via live streaming. Sessions included Claudia Rankine, Rebecca Yarros, Francesca Cartier Brickell, Ben Okri OBE, Andy Stanton and Toshikazu Kawaguchi.

The aim of the Festival is to develop a culture of reading as an enjoyable habit in the UAE, and its efforts have been recognised through many awards over the years. By providing an equal platform for international and locally based talents, the Festival continues to build the literary landscape in the UAE and further afield. Alongside the main programme, the Festival organises an Education programme, reaching students across the seven emirates of the UAE. There are also student competitions, held in Arabic and English, which allow young people to showcase their skills through poetry, short stories and reading.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Festival is a key part of the Emirates Literature Foundation, which was established in 2013 by Royal Decree. In partnership with Emirates Airline and the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated authority for heritage, arts, and culture, the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature will be back in 2025. For information and updates about the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature visit the website: www.emirateslitfest.com

About the Emirates Literature Foundation:

The Emirates Literature Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation which supports and nurtures a love of literature in the United Arab Emirates and the region, through a programme of varied cultural initiatives.

Established in 2013 by Royal Decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Foundation aims to foster a love for literature, with a focus on the Arabic language.

In line with the National Reading Policy of the UAE, the Foundation has implemented several long-term projects including the First Chapter, the School Librarian of the Year Award, Kateb Maktub, and From the Inside Out, as well as conducting year-round student education programmes, book clubs and mentorship programmes. The Foundation’s previous initiatives included the 2020 International Literary Festivals Conference, the 2017 Dubai International Publishing Conference and the 2016 Dubai Translation Conference.

The Foundation is in official relations with UNESCO and is also the governing body of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the UAE’s premier literary festival.