The Middle East and Africa LED lighting market is expected to reach $3.95 billion by 2030 while the intelligent building market revenues is forecasted to hit $8.9 billion by 2029

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is co-located with Intersec to create the MENA region’s largest trade fair for the building services sector

Dubai, UAE: Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, the region’s leading event for light and building technology, will host its 18th edition from 14 to 16 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The upcoming show will be the largest in the event’s history, with exhibitors from over 30 countries and an expanded exhibition space of 20% compared to 2024.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) LED lighting market is estimated at $3.08 billion and is expected to reach $3.95 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.21%, according market intelligence and advisory specialists, Mordor Intelligence. Meanwhile, the smart building sector in the region is undergoing a transformative shift driven by rapid urbanisation, economic development and an increased focus on sustainability and technological innovation and is forecasted to hit $8.9 billion by 2029 according to recent reports by 6W Research.

This year, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will explore the theme “Building Commonality Through Community, Creativity and Culture”, emphasising the significance of idea exchange, communal advantages, and cultural diversity in the Middle East region.

“Having launched in 2006, Light + Intelligent Building has established itself as the region's most respected event of its kind. The 2025 edition will showcase over 450 exhibitors, with international attendance accounting for a vast proportion of companies featured on the show floor,” said Abdul Muhsin, Show Director for Light + Intelligent Building Middle East.

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is part of the International Light + Building brand and features six show sections, including Technical Lighting, Electric Lamps and Components, Decorative Lighting, Architectural Lighting, Electrical Engineering, and Smart Home and Building Automation. The event is co-located with Intersec to form the MENA region’s largest trade show for the building services sector.

The THINKLIGHT Conference will again be a highlight of the exhibition, bringing together lighting professionals from around the world to meet, exchange ideas and collectively shape the future of lighting design and technology in the region.

The third edition of the Smart Building Summit will showcase the revolutionary impact of state-of-the-art smart technologies that seamlessly integrate into our environments. With attendance from industry leaders representing top-tier technology firms to government officials, the Summit serves as a dynamic centre for pioneering advancements and transformative solutions.

Following a successful 2024 edition, InSpotLight returns to unveil breakthroughs in the lighting industry. Attendees will hear the latest insights from industry thought leaders and innovators on the technologies reimagining lighting while hosting a series of workshops that provides insights into updates on specifications and standards.

Showcasing outstanding lighting products and projects regionally and internationally, the Light Middle East Awards will gather the industry’s most influential lighting designers, manufacturers, suppliers and technology solution providers. The Light Middle East Awards includes three main categories: Product of the Year, Project of the Year, and Partner of the Year, with nine awards being presented. Winners last year include Light Touch PLD for Atlantis The Royal. and GLARE for the Islamic Arts Biennale. Nominations are currently open for the 2025 edition of the Awards and will close on 20 August 2024.

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is endorsed by several highly respected industry organisations, including KNX, the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES), the Society of Light and Lighting, the International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD) and the DALI Alliance.

Muhsin concluded: “These organisations are recognised for their global expertise and leadership in the fields of lighting design and intelligent building technologies, and their support further underscores the significance and quality of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East.”

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will be held at Za’abeel Halls 1-3 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

For more information, visit:https://light-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en.html

About Light + Intelligent Building Middle East

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East brings together world-renowned brands, regional players, and promising innovators for an exciting three-day showcase from 14-16 January 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Featuring products within lighting, electrical engineering, home, and building automation, the exhibition has played a vital role in the growth and development of the industry since its launch in 2006, with a solid representation of global products and brands, several educational conferences, certified workshops, and leading awards programme to recognize the very best the industry has to offer. For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,300 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2023 were more than € 600 million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

Further information: www.messefrankfurt.com

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Logimotion and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2023/24 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 6,324 exhibitors from over 60 countries and attracted 224,106 visitors from 156 countries.

For more information, please visit our website

