Berlin – Digital Dubai has concluded its successful participation in GITEX EUROPE x Ai EVERYTHING 2025 in Messe, Berlin from May 21 to 23. The Dubai Pavilion attracted wide international attention as it showcased the latest advancements in AI-powered digital transformation, highlighting the emirate’s progress through 12 participating government and private entities.

Twelve leading Dubai-based entities joined the Dubai Pavilion. These included Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, The General Command of Dubai Civil Defense, DIFC Courts, Dubai Electronic Security Center, Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Customs, Dubai Future Foundation, and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, along with Platinum Partners e& and Emaratech.

The first day featured a high-level panel discussion titled "Building AI-First Nations: Shaping Policy, Investments, and Ecosystems for the Intelligence Age," with the participation of H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai.

Engaging activities

Also on the first day, H.E. Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive, Dubai Data & Statistics Establishment, held a strategic meeting with Jens-Peter Feidner, Managing Director of Equinix, the world’s largest colocation data center provider with more than 260 data centers across 33 countries.

On the second day, the Digital Dubai delegation held a series of high-level meetings to strengthen international collaboration in digital transformation. These included a meeting between H.E. Al Mansoori and Jager McConnell, CEO of Crunchbase, a meeting with Martin Kon, President & COO of Cohere, a strategic discussion with Dr. Severin Fischer, State Secretary for Economy, Energy, and Public Enterprises in Berlin, Germany and a meeting with Ioannis Alexakis, Director General, National Cybersecurity Authority, Greece.

Another key highlight of Day 2 was the panel discussion titled “AI’s Hidden Costs: What the Numbers Don’t Show.” This session explored the real-world complexities of AI integration, including unexpected infrastructure demands, ethical dilemmas, data privacy concerns, and workforce disruptions.

The discussion featured distinguished experts including H.E. Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive of Dubai Data & Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai; Daniel Abbou, CEO of the German AI Association (KI Bundesverband); Jimena Almendares, Global Chief Digital Officer at Decathlon, France; Sasha Rubel, Director and Head of AI/Generative AI Policy for EMEA at AWS, France; and Dr. Valerio Rizzo, Head of AI for EMEA at Lenovo, Italy.

On the final day, a Digital Dubai delegation visited Merantix AI Venture Studio, one of Europe’s leading AI-focused startup incubators. Located in Berlin, Merantix is known for transforming cutting-edge AI research into scalable, high-impact ventures.

Dynamic interaction

Reflecting on the participation, H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori stated: "These have been highly engaging days of dynamic interaction with global institutions operating in AI, digital transformation, and advanced technologies. The Dubai Pavilion successfully showcased our progress in AI-driven government transformation and offered us valuable insights from international experiences. We are confident that these exchanges will translate into actionable programs that further strengthen Dubai’s global leadership as a smart, human-centric city, in line with our leadership’s vision."

Dubai highlights

Throughout the exhibition, Digital Dubai showcased a range of its most advanced digital initiatives that embody its vision for a smart and efficient government. Among these was the Dubai Dashboard, an innovative platform that offers decision-makers a comprehensive, real-time, 360-degree view of the emirate’s key data and performance indicators. The organization also presented the Dubai Monitor, an advanced analytics solution powered by artificial intelligence, capable of detecting anomalies and predicting potential changes with high precision.

Another highlight was the Smart Employee application, a comprehensive, AI-driven digital tool that integrates all financial and human resources services, and Dubai Now, the unified digital platform that enables residents and visitors to access a wide range of government services through a single interface. Also featured was the UAE PASS, the first secure national digital identity in the country, allowing citizens, residents, and visitors to register and verify their identity quickly and securely using facial recognition—reflecting the UAE’s commitment to secure and seamless digital access for all.