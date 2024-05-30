Wellness and fitness have also seen a big shift in the GCC, with an expected market size to reach US$118.6 billion by 2032.

Dubai, UAE: As the UAE emerges as a tourist destination hub for travellers around the world, Leisure Show, brings together the best innovation, design, and technology in sports and fitness, wellness and spa, and recreation and adventure. The event, which will run at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 4-6 June, will showcase cutting edge products and discuss opportunities and challenges shaping the industry in the region.

Over the past decade, the region has witnessed remarkable growth in its recreation and adventure sector. The establishment of numerous indoor and outdoor adventure parks, extensive hiking trails, and thrilling zip lines has transformed the GCC into a haven for adventure enthusiasts. Additionally, trailblazing indoor theme parks provide year-round entertainment, ensuring that the excitement never stops, even in the summer heat. This rapid development underscores the region's dedication to providing world-class recreational activities that cater to both residents and tourists.

“The UAE has seen a tremendous boom in luxury properties, cementing its position as a center for international and regional travellers looking for a getaway. For consumers, leisure and wellness is no longer an additional requirement but is something travellers would like to incorporate into their itinerary. This shift in demand and other industry trends will form the core of our agenda at the show,” said Elaine O’Connell, Senior Vice President of Hospitality & Design of show organizer dmg events.

With other regional destinations, particularly Saudi Arabia and Qatar expanding their adventure and sports offerings, visitors from around the globe will gain access to the region’s market with the latest innovations at Leisure Show across the three dynamic product sectors: sports and fitness, wellness and spa, and recreation and adventure.

Recently the word “burnout” has become part of our everyday vocabulary. Most often, the term is attributed to workplace stress, accompanied by exhaustion, lack of motivation, and lower productivity. Researchers have found that it can occur when your personal and professional expectations don’t align, and studies also link burnout to increased social media usage. Owing to burnout, young travellers are increasingly seeking therapeutic escapes, driving an anticipated market growth to US$118.6 billion by 2032. The UAE’s wellness and spa sector, is synonymous with luxury, offering unparalleled experiences that attract tourists from around the world with high-end resorts and wellness centres providing a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation, making Dubai a top destination for those seeking premium wellness services.

The region’s strong inbound and domestic tourism potential has drawn some of the sector’s biggest players to the Leisure Show with prominent exhibitors from Germany, Italy, Spain, Greece, Netherlands, the UAE, and Turkey featuring in the line-up. They include Italy’s TechnoAlpin which produces top-quality snow for unique winter experiences; regional beauty products provider Nazih, the UAE’s Garner Fitness Supplies is the name behind the Anatomy Fitness brand also the USA’s WaterRower which handcrafts rowing exercise machines from verified sustainable hardwoods.

In addition to this, the UK’s financial and insurance powerhouse the Admiral Group which has been ranked amongst the country’s best places to work and hailed for its employee wellbeing and workplace support, will also exhibit at the Leisure Show. Admiral Group CEO Milena Mondini de Focatis says, “I am thrilled to share our excitement for Leisure Show 2024 in Dubai. This event has been a cornerstone of our annual calendar for the past decade, consistently providing unique opportunities. We eagerly anticipate showcasing the best brands in pianos, sports, and machinery. Our long-standing participation highlights our commitment to the hospitality industry, and we have high expectations for this year's show,” she added.

Visitors to the show can also gain deep insights into new sector trends including customisation, personalisation, and sustainability via the informative talks from over 20 CPD-accredited experts at the onsite Leisure and Wellness Conference.

The Leisure Show is collocated alongside dmg events’ The Hotel Show, INDEX, WORKSPACE and KIDSPACE allowing visitors to explore the complete spectrum of design and hospitality offerings across five curated exhibitions sand drawing between them an audience of over 34,000.

For more information about The Leisure Show 2024 and to register for the event, please visit https://www.theleisureshow.com/

