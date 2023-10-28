Alison Lee broke 36-hole scoring record on Ladies European Tour by six strokes

Lee heads into Sunday 22-under-par after second successive 61

Carlota Ciganda led her team to three-shot victory in team event

Team Ciganda finished on 43-under-par

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Alison Lee continued her sensational form on day two of the Aramco Team Series presented by Public Investment Fund – Riyadh, smashing the Ladies European Tour (LET) 36-hole scoring record to take a six-stroke lead heading into Sunday’s final round.

On a memorable day where Carlota Ciganda’s team sealed a three-shot victory in the tournament’s team format, the American replicated her first-day feat of 11-under-par with another flawless performance, finishing with a 36-hole score of 22-under-par.

Lee’s two-day tally saw her surpass the previous record of 16-under-par, leaving her perfectly positioned to capture a second LET title at Riyadh Golf Club tomorrow.

“I’m playing really great,” she said in the aftermath of her record-breaking display. “There’s a lot of opportunities out there; I was calm throughout, I attacked the pins with my approach shots, and the putter was rolling really well.

“If you told me at the beginning of the week I was going to shoot 22-under after two days I wouldn't have believed you, so I’m very happy with where I am right now.”

While all areas of Lee’s game have been exemplary so far in the Saudi capital, her putting has been particularly impressive. By her own admission, putting has been ‘something lacking’ throughout 2023. However, this weekend has been entirely different, something she attributes to a newfound confidence.

“That’s been the biggest thing,” she added. “I’ve been able to putt aggressively and play with confidence, which is essential if you want to make birdies. I’ve been working really hard with my putting coach and it’s paying off. I’m really happy.”

Another who ended the day with elated spirits was Ciganda, who captained her team to a 43-under-par win – finishing three clear of teams led by Lee and Trichat Cheenglab, who finished tied second on 40-under-par.

Commenting on their victory alongside teammates Italian Alessandra Fanali, Czech Sara Kouskova, and the team’s amateur player, representing Saudi Arabia, Lujain Khalil, the world No.33 said: “I’ve always said that I love playing this format. Every time you win as a team, it’s a different feeling because you’re playing for something more than just yourself.

“It’s amazing to be standing here today as team event winners and the girls alongside me played amazing. We had a lot of chances, we made so many birdies, and it was so much fun out there. We’ve really enjoyed playing this course ever since we arrived and we’ll enjoy this moment.”

While the team event is over, another big day awaits Ciganda, who is still in the running for the individual prize. On 16-under-par, she is second in the individual standings, six back from Lee and one ahead of Sweden’s Pernilla Lindberg in third.

