Sharjah: The sound of children’s laughter and animated conversations filled the air in Aljada on Friday evening as the Pink Caravan opened its second community event. From 5 pm, scores of families, volunteers, and medical teams streamed in, turning the venue into a packed, high-energy space centred on community solidarity and breast cancer awareness.

Organised by Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) as part of the annual Pink October campaign, the three-day event runs from October 10 to 12, between 5 pm to 11 pm daily, under the theme "A Community Through Her". It offers free clinical and mammogram screenings, interactive workshops, roaming performances, and a full schedule of activities for children, teenagers, and families.

On its opening day, the event drew more than 1500 visitors, with a strong turnout from the community from across the country. Women visited the mobile clinic for free screenings, while others joined hands-on workshops and awareness sessions. Children moved between face painting, flower-making, and decorating T-shirts, while teenagers spent time in the gaming zone and took part in video challenges. The mix of health services and family activities kept the venue active throughout the evening.

Visitors also enjoyed the Manbat Market, where they could shop for a wide range of organic fruits and local products, and sample a selection of healthy dishes. A portion of the proceeds will go towards supporting Pink Caravan and FOCP’s efforts to provide medical and emotional support for cancer patients and their families.

To offer diverse experience, several partner entities participated, including Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, which hosted interactive workshops highlighting traditional Emirati crafts reflecting its commitment to social responsibility and to weaving heritage skills into community and awareness initiatives.

Aligned with FOCP’s wider mission, the initiative reinforces efforts to promote early detection and raise public awareness of breast cancer. Through Pink Caravan’s clinics, it continues to provide free clinical and mammogram screenings, as well as ongoing medical and emotional support for patients and their families.

The Aljada event is part of the nationwide Pink October campaign, which this year includes ten fixed clinics and a fleet of large and mini mobile units operating across more than 86 locations in the UAE. These provide free clinical and mammogram screenings, along with education around prevention and early detection.

The campaign continues with two major public events: the fifth edition of “Cycling with Rixos” in partnership with Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi on Thursday, October 18, and the “Battle Cancer” fitness challenge at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, October 25.

The three-day event in Aljada is supported by Crescent Petroleum (platinum sponsor), Arada (venue partner), Ellington Properties (gold sponsor), Arabian Automobiles – Al Rostamani and SHIFT Car Rental (mobility sponsors), Sharjah National Oil Corporation, Zulal, and Al Marwan Group (bronze sponsors), as well as Irthi and Sella (event partners), with additional support from SANED and the Sharjah Volunteer Centre.

For more information on the campaign, follow Pink Caravan on social media: @thepinkcaravan