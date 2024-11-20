Dubai, UAE: On the final day, the Knowledge Summit 2024 highlighted a set of topics related to artificial intelligence (AI) strategies, the latest innovation tools in the education sector, and the skills needed by future generations.

The session, ‘Using Generative AI to Strengthen and Speed Learning’, presented by Prof. Barbara Oakley, Professor of Engineering, at Oakland University, discussed the revolutionary potential of generative AI in the education sector. During the session, she reviewed the methods through which large language models, such as Chat GPT, can radically transform the way educational content is delivered. She also explained the capability of these models to customize content suiting the needs of each learner, which contributes to raising the comprehension and interaction level in classrooms. Prof. Oakley emphasized the practical applications of AI tools in developing teaching methods, such as creating interactive virtual lessons and designing exercises tailored to individual student differences. She also highlighted the importance of harnessing AI to facilitate access to educational resources, making them widely available at a lower cost.

Another session titled ‘Beyond Formal Qualifications: Innovation in Post-Secondary Education’, was attended by Dr. Dima Jamali, VP of University Advancement, Canadian University Dubai; Dr. Narimane Hadj-Hamou, CEO, CLICKS; and Jane Mann, Managing Director of Partnership for Education, Cambridge International College. The session, which was moderated by Zaher Srour, Head of Partnerships – MEA, Coursera, highlighted the need for post-secondary education to adopt innovative educational models that respond to the rapid changes in the global labor market. It stressed the importance of encouraging innovation in curriculum design and investing in technology to enable young people to achieve their career aspirations.

Meanwhile, Mann highlighted the importance of focusing on practical skills that students can benefit from in various fields, referring to what is now known as ‘green skills’. She explained that these skills include problem-solving, research, and effective decision-making, which enhance individuals’ readiness for the fast-evolving labor market.

Furthermore, Mann stressed that the basic skill that must be enhanced is ‘how to learn’ itself, as a student cannot succeed without having the ability to engage in a sustainable learning journey. Developing these skills requires comprehensive government support and the use of knowledge channels to bridge the gaps in the educational process. Mann also pointed out that teachers need to acquire new skills and adopt modern teaching methods to align with current developments, creating a more comprehensive educational experience for future generations.

For her part, Dr. Jamali discussed the major transformations taking place in the labor market, pointing out that six million new jobs are expected to be created over the next decade, while 40 percent of the workforce will witness radical changes in the skills required over the next four years. She emphasized that many of these jobs do not yet exist, requiring educational institutions to prepare students to meet unprecedented challenges.

Dr. Jamali explained that the AI revolution has redefined traditional digital skills, expanding their scope to include adapting to AI systems, analyzing big data, and solving complex technical problems. She called on universities to develop innovative curricula that equip students with the tools and knowledge needed to enter the labor market confidently and effectively.

Dr. Hadj-Hamou stressed that education is going through a critical transformation phase, which requires redesigning teaching programs to become more compatible with the requirements of the accelerating labor market, and that universities bear a great responsibility in preparing new graduates with skills that enable them to enter the labor market and compete in it. She stressed the importance of innovation in teaching methods, pointing to the need to introduce modern educational tools such as simulations, video clips, and experiential learning, which enhance the learning experience and make it more relevant to practical reality.

Dr. Hadj-Hamou also underscored the role of technological innovation in creating personalized educational programs that empower individuals to achieve their professional goals. She emphasized that flexible and integrated education is vital to meeting the aspirations of future generations and urged academic institutions to integrate new initiatives into curricula to keep pace with labor market dynamics.