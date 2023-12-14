The Heart of Europe Island witnessed a momentous gathering as Kleindienst Group, visionaries behind the ambitious project, hosted a game-changing training event featuring none other than Chris Voss, who is renowned worldwide for his expertise as a former FBI hostage negotiator, author, and CEO of The Black Swan Group. Chris Voss was joined by Black Swan’s Derek Gaunt and Jorge Gayle, who brought unparalleled insight to the exclusive workshop.

This extraordinary session provided the Kleindienst Group team with a unique opportunity to learn from one of the foremost negotiation experts on a global scale. Drawing from years of navigating high-stakes situations, Black Swan Group imparted invaluable skills to transcend business and life boundaries.

The workshop focused on Voss’ emphasis on empathy and adaptability in achieving negotiation success. Reflecting on his illustrious FBI career, Voss highlighted the importance of understanding the perspectives of others, a skill that resonates profoundly with the essence of The Heart of Europe project.

As Chris Voss and the team graced The Heart of Europe Island, his presence marked a defining moment in Kleindienst Group’s commitment to excellence. The team is now armed with practical skills that promise to reshape their negotiation prowess, elevating The Heart of Europe project to new heights and setting an unparalleled standard in luxury living

About Kleindienst Group & The Heart of Europe

Kleindienst Group operates in various sectors, such as property development, construction, coral engineering, business centers, yacht building, hospitality and renewable energy, employing more than 1,500 people globally. Its flagship project The Heart of Europe, is a unique and innovative destination that celebrates the spirit and culture of different European destinations.

To learn more about Kleindienst Group, visit https://www.kleindienst.ae. Follow us on LinkedIn, for latest updates.

The Heart of Europe is a luxury island destination and a flagship project being developed by Kleindienst Group on the World Islands Dubai, just six kilometers off the shores of Dubai. Comprising six unique islands, each designed with a theme inspired by a European country, The Heart of Europe will offer more than 4,000 keys, 20 hotels and resorts, including beachfront villas and palaces, deluxe hotels, and an underwater living experience. It offers world-class amenities, such as a climate-controlled rainy street and the region’s first coral institute dedicated to protecting and restoring the marine ecosystem and seeks to promote sustainable living using renewable energy sources and innovative technologies.

Committed to breaking barriers, the Heart of Europe opened its French Riviera-inspired first adults-only five-star party hotel on an island in Dubai – Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel. With 198 keys, including eight suites, five party suites, and four suites with private pools, the hotel pledges an unrivalled night-time atmosphere.

Visit us online for more information about The Heart of Europe. To book your stay at the first newly opened Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel, visit https://www.thoe-hotels.com/monaco/.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube for latest updates.