Cairo – The 36th edition of the Sahara International Agricultural Exhibition, one of the most significant agricultural exhibitions in Africa and the Middle East, was inaugurated by H.E. Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation. The exhibition, held under the patronage of the Cabinet, the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation and the Ministry of Investment, is taking place at the Egypt International Exhibition Center from September 15 to 17, 2024, with the participation of over 250 companies from various countries.

H.E. Alaa Farouk praised the exhibition's efforts in supporting and developing the agricultural sector, stating, “The government is striving to improve the agricultural landscape by expanding arable land and reclaiming lands, such as the New Delta and Mostaqbal Misr (Future of Egypt projects), to meet food needs and reduce the gap between production and consumption, thereby enhancing the chances of achieving self-sufficiency, especially in strategic crops. These efforts are part of the Agricultural Development Plan 2023-2024, which includes investments totaling EGP 116.6 billion.”

He added, “Sahara Exhibition is a key part of these efforts by the private sector, contributing to enhancing cooperation among various entities in the agricultural sector to achieve sustainable development goals, which aligns with the government's plans to improve agricultural productivity and increase its contribution to the national economy.”

Hany Khafagy, General Manager of Informa Markets Egypt, the organizer of the exhibition, said, “This year's edition is exceptional, offering an opportunity to explore new solutions in crop management, irrigation systems, and advanced farming technologies, including artificial intelligence and precision agriculture. The vision of the Sahara Exhibition aligns perfectly with the government's ambitious plans to develop the agricultural industry by focusing on all aspects of this sector, including the complete agricultural cycle, as reflected in the rebranding process that includes new themes showcasing our commitment to all aspects of sustainable agriculture in Egypt and beyond.”

Sahara Exhibition is considered one of the leading international platforms specializing in the agricultural sector, attracting companies from various countries such as China, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, Turkey, Switzerland, and Cyprus. Representatives from the embassies of the United States, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, and the United Kingdom are confirmed to attend the opening ceremony. Over three days, the exhibition will offer various events, including a business matchmaking program, a buyers' mission, educational programs featuring the Sahara Conference, agricultural consultations, a food security seminar, networking events for young entrepreneurs, and a women in agriculture forum. Additionally, more than 50 hosted buyers from Kenya, Uganda, Oman, Jordan, Tunisia, India, Ghana, and Tanzania will participate.

