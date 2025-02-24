Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) announced the successful conclusion of the third season of KIB | The Stadium championship, which exceeded all expectations. The event garnered significant audience engagement and was enjoyed by attendees and participating riders from various countries, including Kuwait, Argentina, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Germany, the United Kingdom, Hungary, India, Italy, Jordan, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, and Spain. This achievement played a vital role in promoting sports tourism, stimulating the local economy and domestic trade, and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.

The championship drew a large crowd, creating a thrilling and sportsmanlike atmosphere of intense competition. The closing ceremony was attended by several prominent figures, including H. E. the Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Baddah Al-Mutairi; Vice Chairman and CEO of KIB Raed Jawad Bukhamseen; Vice President of the Kuwait Olympic Committee Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah; Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Sports Bashar Abdullah; President of the Kuwait Equestrian Federation Masoud Hayat; Secretary of the Kuwait Equestrian Federation Ghazi Al-Jariwi; General Manager of the Retail Banking Department at KIB Othman Tawfeqe; Chief Executive Officer of Suffix Ahmed Al Huzami; Manager of the Corporate Communications Unit at KIB Marwa Marafie; in addition to a number of employees from KIB and Suffix.

Commenting on the success of the three-week championship, Othman Tawfeqe, General Manager of the Retail Banking Department at KIB, said: “We are extremely proud of the success of the third edition of KIB | The Stadium. This event not only highlighted Kuwait’s remarkable equestrian talent but also reinforced the country’s position as a premier destination for hosting and organizing international sporting events. We congratulate all the winners and participants on their outstanding performances.”

As the title sponsor of the championship organized by Suffix, KIB partnered with leading experts and specialists in sports event management for KIB | The Stadium. A world-class equestrian arena was built along Marina Beach, providing a unique and innovative experience for the Kuwaiti community as well as the local and international teams competing in the event.

Tawfeqe added: “KIB is dedicated to supporting and sponsoring sports events and activities, reinforcing the role of Kuwaiti banks—and the private sector as a whole—as strategic partners in the state’s efforts to empower youth, nurture talent, and advance Kuwait’s sports landscape. This commitment also strengthens Kuwait’s position as a premier destination for hosting major international championships. Continuing this mission, the Bank remains committed to building a better future for the community, launching and sponsoring initiatives that enable individuals to achieve their ambitions, reflecting its main slogan, ‘Bank for Life’.”

Tawfeqe also expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the third season of KIB | The Stadium, highlighting how this year’s events drew a large audience of equestrian enthusiasts and played a key role in promoting the sport across the region. He emphasized that this success reinforces KIB’s commitment to supporting such initiatives, which align with the Bank’s comprehensive social responsibility strategy and its ongoing efforts to strengthen community engagement and foster meaningful connections with all segments of society.

From his side, Chief Operations Officer of Suffix Ahmed Al-Majed said: “The success of the third season of KIB | The Stadium is a testament to the growing enthusiasm for equestrian sports in Kuwait and the region. At Suffix, we take pride in organizing such prestigious competitions, and we remain committed to elevating the standard of equestrian events in the country. Congratulations to all the winners and participants for their outstanding performances.”

The KIB | The Stadium championship attracted approximately 500 riders and 5,000 spectators, fostering an atmosphere of excitement, fierce competition, and true sportsmanship. Kuwaiti rider Yara Al-Hunaidi stole the spotlight by claiming first place in the Grand Prix of the FEI World Cup Jumping Qualifier, a CSI3-W* event. Ali Al-Khorafi secured second place, while Fawaz Al-Subaie finished third. The winners earned valuable points toward their World Cup qualification rankings.

It is worth noting that sports play a vital role in KIB’s comprehensive social responsibility program, which includes organizing and sponsoring various sports activities and events across Kuwait. The Bank remains dedicated to promoting a sports culture within the community while continuing to support young athletes who have achieved remarkable milestones and proudly represented Kuwait on the international stage.

