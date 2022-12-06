Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development is participating in the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition 2022 (ADIFE) by supporting multiple Khalifa Fund businesses. Their most notable participant-member is the F&B Innovation Lab 2.0 winner Salma Al Zaabi, the entrepreneur behind ‘The Ghaf Drink’, a new and innovative beverage created from the locally sourced ‘Ghaf’ in collaboration with Barakat Group of Companies.

Khalifa Fund is also supporting six other members to participate in the exhibition including Bin Ablan Food Industries; an F&B business manufacturing cupcakes and distributing them to local and international retailers and hotel chains; Danat Food Industries; a concept creating unique mixtures of Emirati-flavoured spices; All About Coffee Factory; a facility preparing premium Arabic and instant coffee; Liwa Gate Food Industries; producers and distributors of spices, pulses, nuts, and more; Gracia Group; a home-grown company pursuing an innovative model of futuristic farming set to transform the agricultural sector; and Mass Potato Chips & Popcorn Manufacturing; a company producing the highest qualities of ready-to-eat popcorn in multiple flavours.

HE Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said; “The Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition provides an exceptional platform for entrepreneurs within the F&B ecosystem to get exposure to key stakeholders in the industry. Platforms like ADIFE enable entrepreneurs to connect with like-minded individuals, showcase what makes them different, explore other businesses up and close, and more broadly speaking, create opportunities that propel their future growth. Our Khalifa Fund businesses will also benefit from gaining international exposure and maximise the exhibition’s strategic location that opens up access to the MENA market.”

ADIFE, formerly known as SIAL Middle East, is organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA). The exhibition is expected to witness wide-scale local and international participation by major companies specialising in the food sector, as well as experts and decision-makers in the industry. ADIFE will display an impressive range of F&B and hospitality products featuring raw produce and gourmet specialities and will also see players from the food services industry showcase their prowess. Khalifa Fund participants will be located in Hall 8, stand 8.E30, at the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition 2022, from December 6th to 8th.

-Ends-

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cameron Hurrion

KBS Strategies

cameron@kbsstrategies.com