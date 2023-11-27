Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development announced its participation in the highly-anticipated Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) 2023, set to take place at ADNEC under the esteemed patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, from the 27th to the 29th of November.

The International Food Exhibition brings together local and international businesses and companies in the F&B sector, providing them with a platform to showcase their products and services and to connect with potential customers and partners while enhancing their exposure. The ADIFE features a remarkable networking opportunity with leading local and international culinary brands and masterminds, while also allowing attendees to learn about new trends and developments in the F&B sector through a series of talks and panel discussions.

Within its participation, Khalifa Fund supports a curated group of 6 local businesses representing diverse sectors under the F&B industry. Their services and products will be displayed at Khalifa Fund's dedicated stand. The list of participating exhibitors includes The Brunch Room by Morsel Café, a coffee shop for specialty coffee and snacks; Al Shalal Pure Drinking Water LLC, a company specializing in the purification, filtration, and distribution of drinking water and vials manufacturing;

Soil Store Foodstuff Trading, a healthy food grocery and café in Al Seef village; Dar Zood Poultry, a provider of sustainably produced organic chicken; Ninety Plus Specialty Coffee; and Gracia Group -Zaarei Program, a comprehensive farm that addresses the agricultural challenges.

HE Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund, stated: “We are constantly seeking new ways to empower local businesses across various sectors, enabling them to thrive and expand. Facilitating the participation of 6 entrepreneurs within the F&B industry at the International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering entrepreneurial innovation and sustainability, contributing to the growth and advancement of the F&B industry in Abu Dhabi”.



Her Excellency added: "We are excited to participate in the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, which signifies an exceptional opportunity for local and international food enthusiasts, chefs, and industry professionals to showcase their culinary masterpieces and share their knowledge of the latest food trends.

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development is keen to support the local SMEs in the F&B sector to participate in such local and international food exhibition and trade fairs to showcase their innovative products and services, provide opportunities for networking, access new markets, and gain deep insights into the latest developments in the sector. This supports their efforts to enhance their competitiveness in the market landscape.

Khalifa Fund welcomes visitors during the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition at its stand in Hall 5 in the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

For more information about ADIF, visit the website: https://www.adife.com/



About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cameron Hurrion

KBS Strategies

cameron@kbsstrategies.com

+971 56 123 4077