Abu Dhabi, UAE: The 2nd Annual Financial Restructuring MENA Conference concluded with insights and strategic discussions devoted to navigating systemic challenges and discussed future trends that will shape MENA’s corporate restructuring landscape.

On the second day, engaging presentations and lively panel discussions created a dynamic environment for knowledge exchange with invaluable insights shared by prominent stakeholders from MENA and international markets.

The conference began with a presentation by H.E. Omer Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs who provided an overview of the strengths and weaknesses in the current state of play and delved into the gaps and discontinuities that make NPLs challenging to resolve. Recommendations for optimal regulatory frameworks and insights into the role of the private sector were also discussed.

Genane Maalouf, Director, Private Credit, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, moderated a panel discussing key considerations, opportunities, and challenges in trading single debts. Discussions on challenges, opportunities, and considerations in trading single debts echoed through the hall, providing a comprehensive understanding of this evolving landscape. Panelists from prominent financial institutions addressed challenges affecting NPL traders in MENA, providing a comprehensive understanding of this evolving landscape.

Matthew Wilde, Senior Managing Director, Teneo, led a panel discussing key considerations at the management and operational levels for successful corporate restructurings. Emphasis was placed on defining roadmaps, managing clear expectations, and the imperative need for stakeholder collaboration while Nigel Smith, Senior Managing Director, Quantuma International, and Alex Reid, Partner, Charles Russell Speechlys LLP, presented strategies to maximize stakeholder returns both within and outside the Bankruptcy Law.

Laura Gardner, Deputy Editor, Debtwire moderated a fire-side chat on resolving contentious insolvency and distressed debt disputes in the Middle East. The discussion covered improved asset recovery mechanisms and optimizing offloading debt exposure.

The focus shifted to discussions around attracting new money post restructuring and saw Hamed Khan, Adviser to Special Assets Management Division, Banque Saudi Fransi host a riveting panel that featured Saudi lenders, a corporate from Saudi undergoing restructuring, a prominent Saudi investor and a renowned hedge fund operating in the region.

FRC 2024 concluded with a panel that focused on the growing prominence of private credit and alternate financing in MENA’s debt restructuring space and its implications in driving successful turnarounds. As the curtains fell on the 2nd Annual Financial Restructuring MENA Conference, participants left with not just knowledge but a profound understanding of the evolving corporate debt restructuring landscape in the MENA region.

