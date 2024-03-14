Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia hosted LEAP 2024, the world's most-attended tech event, at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center from March 4th to 7th. Themed "Into New Worlds," the event explored unprecedented opportunities, technologies, and capabilities in the tech sector.

Organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Tahaluf Co., Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones, and the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, LEAP 2024 hosted over 600 startups, welcomed 172,000 attendees, and featured 1,800 global tech exhibitors. The event showcased participation from 1,000 international and local tech companies and boasted a lineup of 1,000 expert speakers from 180 countries.

Key Panel Discussion: The Investment/Entrepreneurial Scene of EduTech in Emerging Markets on 06 March 2024

Moderator: Mr. Ramana Prasad, Founder and Chairman, Meritus AI

Highlights of Ramana Prasad's Contributions:

Ramana Prasad, the tech visionary behind Meritus, is revolutionizing K-12 education. With a tech-forward approach, his leadership at Robotix Learning Solutions and Meritus AI brings innovative products teaching AI and more to students globally.

Key Speakers:

Laurie Fuller, Venture Partner, Raiven Capital

Omar Kashaba, General Partner, Algebra Ventures

Adil Nurgozhin, Founding Partner, Big Sky Capital VC

Said Murad, Senior Partner, Global Ventures

Highlights and Key Takeaways from the Panel Discussion:

Laurie Fuller:

Certified executive coach with Stanford Seed and venture partner with Raiven Capital.

Shared insights into supporting start-ups and scale-ups in East Africa and Raiven Capital.

Discussed global venture capital experiences, highlighting challenges and lessons learned.

Omar Kashaba:

A lawyer turned startup founder turned investor, currently serving as a General Partner at Algebra Ventures.

Shared a personal journey from founder to investor, providing valuable insights for EdTech entrepreneurs.

Explored challenges and lessons learned in global venture capital experiences.

Adil Nurgozhin:

Former board member of Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund and Founding Partner of Big Sky Capital VC.

Shared diverse background insights in Central Asia, providing perspectives on EdTech potential in the MENA region.

Emphasized collaborative opportunities in the EdTech sector.

Said Murad:

Senior Partner at Global Ventures with a background as a private equity investor, banker, consultant, and operator/business builder.

Provided guidance for startup founders in Saudi Arabia seeking funding in the evolving EdTech landscape.

Discussed thoughts on Saudi's Vision 2030 and its impact on positioning Saudi Arabia as a global tech hub.

Highlighting Mr. Ramana Prasad:

Mr. Ramana Prasad's emphasis on initiatives for teacher preparedness showcases a commitment to enhancing the education ecosystem. His contributions align with Meritus AI's vision and initiatives, emphasizing long-term impact and sustainability.

As a panelist, Mr. Prasad's insights contribute to providing a comprehensive view of the EdTech landscape, reinforcing a dedication to advancing education through technology and contributing to Saudi Arabia's broader vision for the future.