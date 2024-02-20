Adventurers and motor enthusiasts will buckle up for the free-for-visitors Motorshow at Dubai Autodrome on Apr 13, 2024

Dubai – Prepare for the thrill of Dubai's coolest motor show Kandura Rally, now in its third consecutive year, as it powers up with an unprecedented collaboration with Mattel’s Hot Wheels Legends Tour, making its debut in the Middle East. The Hot Wheels Legends Tour offers car customizers the opportunity to have their custom car creations immortalized as a 1:64 scale Hot Wheels die-cast and celebrated by fans around the world. Featuring an astounding display of 200+ cars including supercars, modified drift, classic and 4x4s, this event is poised to become the haven for motoring enthusiasts and lovers from across the Middle East. The Hot Wheels Legends Tour celebrates the automotive fans in their drive to be legendary! Participants from across the GCC have the opportunity to register their interest across the various categories by filling out the registration form online.

Scheduled for April 13, 2024, at Dubai Autodrome in Motor City's heart, this free-to-attend extravaganza promises an unforgettable experience with an adrenaline-charged blend of roaring engines, breathtaking displays, and a vibrant atmosphere that will captivate every auto enthusiast's heart.

Organized by Orbit Events, this celebration captures the essence of UAE's vibrant motor heritage, that pays homage to the Kandura, a symbol of style, pride, and identity for car enthusiasts in the Emirates for celebrating the camaraderie of UAE's thriving car community and their profound affection for automobiles, this event seamlessly merges tradition with the love for cars, promising an unforgettable fusion of culture and automotive enthusiasm.

The Kandura Rally 3rd edition promises to be the most exciting Motorshow of the region with the collaboration with Mattel, marking the debut of the legendary Hot Wheels Legends Tour in the Middle East. The globally acclaimed Hot Wheels Legends Tour seeks a vehicle that embodies the Hot Wheels Challenger Spirit through creativity, authenticity and garage spirit, to recreate as a die-cast toy and will feature the ten finalists at the motor show. Five distinguished judges will undertake the task of selecting the entry that best exemplifies automotive innovation and craftsmanship.

This milestone introduces fresh opportunities for UAE fans to actively engage in the Kandura Rally and the Hot Wheels Legends Tour hosted in the country. Enthusiasts and attendees can also participate by voting for their favourite car for the judging panel to consider. The ultimate victor at the global grand finale, will see their car recreated as a Hot Wheels die-cast model.

"The UAE consistently presents an engaged motoring community brimming with incredible talent, each one capable of achieving legendary status at the Hot Wheels Legends Tour. The diversity, creativity, and passion in the UAE will ensure that the competition is highly creative and fiercely contested," states Apostolis Karampatzakis, Vice President & Country Manager PEM at Mattel.

The event is free for visitors and attendees can relish a delightful evening, offering a perfect opportunity for everyone to savor delicious delights from variety of food trucks, engage in games, and immerse themselves in the lively ambiance, surrounded by awe-inspiring automotive magnificence.

Speaking about the event, Pragna Vaya, MD of Orbit Events, expressed, "We are delighted to curate an automotive event in Dubai yet again, uniting the community in a vibrant atmosphere. It is a celebration that embodies the quintessence of the UAE— celebrating the car culture, passion for motoring, and a lifestyle that reflects the essence of this beautiful nation."

Link to Register

Registrations are open for individuals looking to secure your spot at the upcoming motor show and competition http://tinyurl.com/KanduraRally2024Registration

About Kandura Rally

Kandura Rally is where automotive enthusiasts unite to witness, celebrate, and participate in the heart of the automotive action. A motor fest where the roar of engines meets the spirit of competition in a captivating experience. The event features a thrilling showcase of 200+ vehicles including custom-builds, muscle cars, JDMs, classic cars, supercars, slingshots and 4x4s and a dynamic competition that sets the stage for automotive excellence. A celebration of culture, and a gathering of a vibrant community of passionate car lovers and automotive enthusiasts that brings together the best in automotive prowess.

