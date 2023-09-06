Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The King Abdullah Financial District Development & Management Company (KAFD DMC) today announced its participation as a Platinum Sponsor in the Cityscape Global Exhibition. This event, being held for the first time in Riyadh, will take place at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre "Malham" from September 10 to 13. The exhibition is sponsored by the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing and organized by Tahaluf, under the theme "The Future of Living."

Situated in the heart of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, KAFD is home to 95 buildings designed by 25 world-leading architectural firms. It spans 1.6 million square meters and features state-of-the-art office space, world-class facilities, and iconic luxury residences. KAFD aims to transform how urban communities live, work, and play. Located just a 22-kilometer drive from King Khalid Airport, KAFD is the world's largest Platinum LEED-certified mixed-use business district. It is owned and managed by the King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC).

In line with its commitment to urban growth and development, the KAFD pavilion in the four-day event will showcase the district's unique combination of five asset classes, including cutting-edge Grade A office spaces, top-notch amenities, luxurious residences, in addition to its smart city initiatives.

Confirming KAFD's position as a leading business and lifestyle destination in the region, Gautam Sashittal, CEO of King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC) explained: “KAFD is committed to its role as a key driver of Riyadh's economic ambitions and the goals of Vision 2030. As the developers and operators of the country’s prime business district, we have been investing heavily in the development of an ecosystem for success - supporting our tenants, providing cutting-edge smart city services, building resilience into our infrastructure and the KAFD experience with sustainable and climate-conscious solutions, and planning our expansion as we develop the remaining areas of the district. Our pavilion and participation in the Cityscape Global Exhibition shed light on this, and we are proud to be supporting the Kingdom’s growth journey.”

Alexander Heuff, Exhibition Director for Cityscape Global, said: "It is no secret that Saudi Arabia is currently the world's most exciting and ambitious real estate market. The scale of the Kingdom's development projects is truly unprecedented, and we are excited to offer a platform to showcase all of this activity under one roof for the first time, whilst bringing together the global real estate community to share knowledge, expertise and opportunities. KAFD serves as a prime example of visionary urban development, perfectly aligned with the focus of our exhibition. We are confident that the KAFD pavilion will captivate our attendees, offering a compelling glimpse into the future of urban living, business, and sustainability."

KAFD boasts easy internal connectivity through the application of its 10-minute strategy. Supported by the availability of electric scooters and a ridesharing mobility solution, integrating information, technology, infrastructure, vehicles, and users, KAFD’s city navigation solutions are safe, smart and sustainable. This 10-minute city within a city has built over 40 skybridges, providing visitors and residents with an effortless climate-controlled travel experience, which will be further enriched with the launch of a monorail service, connecting the entire district together.

