Jumeirah Golf Estates held the October OMA Emirates Medalford in Association with Christie's International Real Estate Dubai, this event was also a qualifier for the Luckiest Ball on Earth. With the final being played at Jumeirah Golf Estates on the 4th of November. This event brought 104 members of Jumeirah Golf Estates to battle it out over the Earth Course in the humid morning shotgun.

Congratulations to the qualifiers of the Luckist Ball on Earth Final who are Siddhaan Chhibber, Irum Kim, Tanya Harrison, David Warham. Each player won their respective divisions to qualify through.

Congratulations to David Warham who was the October Medalford champion, with an amazing score of Net 63 (-9). David managed to make two Net eagles, meaning he won by six shots.

The Gents Division A was won by Siddhaan Chhibber with a fantastic score of net 69 (-3). Siddhaan scored an amazing six net birdies throughout his round.

In runners up position was Michael Lennon with a great score of Net 71 (-1). Only one shot behind Micheal was Stuart Murray with Net 72 (Even Par).

The Gents Division B winner was Reece Malcolm with a score of net 70 (-2). Reece scored well through holes 3 to 5 where he scored three net birdies in a row.

In second place was Ravi Khanna with a respectable score of net 72 (Even par). Ravi played consistently throughout, also managing to score four net birdies. Taking home third prize was Luke Gregory scoring a Net 72, unfortunately losing out on a count back with Ravi.

A total of eight ladies competed in the Ladies Division. Coming out on top was Irum Kim with an excellent score of net 71 (-1). Well done to Irum who scored an amazing six net birdies.

The Junior Division was won by Samuel Dubin with a great score of Net 72. Samuel played well on holes 16 and 17 where he made back-to-back birdies.

The Senior’s Division was won by Ian Mclnerney who scored a net 73 (+1). Ian had a better back nine scoring Net 35 (-1).

The Gross Division champion was Jay Mullane with a score of 70 (-2). Jay played well, making four birdies throughout. The runner-up was Benoit Ardon scoring 73 (+1).

Lukas Astrom won the Stableford Division with 36 points, beating David Tarbotton in second place by one point.

There were four on course competitions; winning Nearest the Pin on hole 6 was Aasiya Saleem whilst Tanya Harrison won hole 4 and hole 17 Nearest the Pins, massive congratulations. Finally, Beat the Pro was located on hole 13, thirteen golfers managed to beat our Tommy Fleetwood Academy Teaching Professional Jamie Dreelan. Congratulations to Chris Wilmot who was lucky enough to win the 45-minute lesson with Jamie.

Whilst concluding the prize-giving presentation, Adam Stastny, Assistant Golf Services Manager, commented; "On behalf of Jumeirah Golf Estates, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors; OMA Emirates and Christie's International Real Estate Dubai, for their ongoing support of member event. Congratulations to the four winners who will be playing in the Luckist Ball on Earth final.”

About Jumeirah Golf Estates

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.