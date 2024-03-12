Amman, Jordan: Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), recently concluded its successful participation in this year’s MRO Middle East 2024, the leading event in the region for the commercial aviation aftermarket. Throughout the high-profile two-day event that took place from March 5 to 6, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Center, UAE, Joramco had a prominent and significant presence, participating in industry-leading discussions and announcing several strategic agreements with MNG Airlines, TUI fly, in addition to Boeing, Satair, and Bossard Aerospace. These collaborations solidify Joramco’s presence as a top-notch global MRO provider.

The Amman-based MRO showcased its extensive experience at its exquisite two-story booth during the exhibition. The team met with many existing customers, potential customers, and business partners. Joramco featured extensive sponsorship throughout the event and took center stage as the leading cover story in top industry media publications at the show.

In the "Go Live! Theatre," the Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, Fraser Currie, discussed the topic of capacity issues on the horizon alongside many industry professionals on the first day. Additionally, Mohammad Al Sirhan, Joramco’s Director of Engineering, shared insights into the regional cargo market on the second day.

Commenting on its participation, Fraser Currie stated, “We are delighted to participate in this exhibition as it offers a valuable opportunity to connect with key representatives from leading companies in the industry. It also allows us to engage with representatives from renowned companies. This provides an opportunity to showcase our company's latest achievements and future plans.”

About Joramco

With more than 60 years of experience, Joramco has built a solid track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes five hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft. Joramco is certified by many international regulatory authorities, including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (JCARC).

