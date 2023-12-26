Engaging Over 3000 Job Seekers and 40 Companies in Participation

Cairo: The Greek Campus in Cairo witnessed with remarkable success and tremendous attendance, the launch of Jobzella’s Seventh Annual Career Fair in the presence of more than 3000 job seekers, as more than 40 companies in various fields participated in this event and provided almost 2000 job opportunities for participating youth. The fair also featured a spectrum of activities, workshops, and inspirational speeches delivered by seasoned professionals, complemented by career guidance sessions.

Nader El Batrawy, The Founder and CEO of Jobzella, emphasized that Jobzella Employment Fair has successfully assisted thousands in finding suitable job opportunities, contributing to the growth and expansion of numerous companies by facilitating seamless communication with qualified individuals. El Batrawy explained that these efforts align with Jobzella's commitment to support the Egyptian government's directives and policies with the need to care for graduates, overcome their employment challenges, develop their skills, and enable their active participation in nation-building and community service.

“Jobzella’s Seventh Annual Career Fair was distinguished by the diversity of job fields, encompassing various specializations such as software development, information technology, digital marketing, finance and accounting, engineering, customer service, education, pharmacy, hospitality and tourism, banking, and many more.” added El Batrawy.

The fair activities featured inspirational speeches presented by experts in various fields, aimed at enriching and enhancing the career paths of the attendees. The speeches tackled vital topics like "The 5 Key Performance Areas" led by Salah El Din Aloui, The Chairman and Managing Director of Jupiter Commz. Other speeches included " How to Select your Dream Job?" by Ramy Elaskary, Human Capital Senior Manager Middle East & Africa at TTEC and "Personal skills or technical skills, what’s the priority for the interviewer?" delivered by Ghada Amin, Regional HR Director at Flyin & Cleartrip, in addition to Ahmed Samir, Marketing Director at Jobzella, presented a speech titled "13 Reasons Why You Live the Best Days in Your Career Life."

On the sidelines of the fair, a series of useful workshops were organized to enhance the capabilities of job seekers and provide opportunities for self-development that contribute to increasing their chances of success.

These workshops covered topics that are important to any job seeker, including career guidance aimed to assist individuals in choosing the right specialization or profession based on their abilities, potentials, and interests, in alignment with the dynamic needs of the job market. Free CV reviewing was provided, along with career advisory, career assessment, skills development, and job interview simulations.

The fair was sponsored by a multitude of leading local and international companies, including HSBC Bank, Flyin, Ischool, and Intelcia.