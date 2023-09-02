Jewellery Arabia will feature 650 of the most prestigious local and international brands manufacturing and designing luxury jewelry from more than 30 countries.

Manama, Bahrain – Under the Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Jewellery Arabia, will be held at Exhibition World Bahrain, in Sakhir from the 14th to the 18th of November 2023.

Organised by Informa Markets, Jewellery Arabia is the region’s most anticipated jewellery and watch events, this edition will be featured in 5 exclusive halls, to enhance the experience of both vendors and visitors. As in the past years, the Kingdom will transform into a sparkling destination, attracting visitors and luxury aficionados from all over the world.

Bringing together 650 jewellery brands from 30 countries, the event forms a dazzling 5-day display of classic and contemporary designs, a huge range of finished jewellery, timepieces, precious gems, clocks, fine writing instruments, luxury accessories and much more from around the globe.

Renowned watch and jewellery houses will be making a return appearance at Jewellery Arabia 2023, including leading brands such as Asia Jewellers, Bahrain Jewellery Centre, and many others. These high-profile international exhibitors use the event as a platform to showcase exclusive collections and limited-edition pieces to the Middle East buyers ‘market. The 31st edition of Jewellery Arabia also sees a 20% surge in the participation of new brands, amongst which Jawhara Jewellery W.L.L and many more.

Commenting on the occasion, Mohammed Ebrahim, Informa Markets Exhibition Director, said: “As we look to the future, the global market size was valued at USD 340.69 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound of annual growth rate by 5.23% (CAGR 2023-2026). It is more important than ever that jewellers are attuned to changing consumer preferences, and successful exhibitions such as Jewellery Arabia play a vital role in ensuring their commercial success.”

“Jewellery Arabia aims to strengthen the national economy and industry in the region. With a long history of providing shoppers with access to luxury jewellery brands that are not available in the local retail market. This, combined with the careful selection of brands that meet the taste of all clients, has made Jewellery Arabia's presence inevitable.” he continued.

For more information, please visit https://www.jewelleryarabia.com/

-Ends-

About Jewellery Arabia

Held Under the Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Jewellery Arabia is the largest and most prestigious consumer jewellery and watch exhibition in the Middle East, organized by Informa Markets. Since its inception in 1992, world famous jewellery houses, watch manufacturers and high-profile designers are consistent participants, many of whom choose Jewellery Arabia to introduce new collections and limited-edition pieces to the Middle East collector’s market.

This year the exhibition will be held in 5 halls with brand new features which include a VIP room and a Gentlemen’s Club to network and relax. Moreover, a wristwatch zone and home electronics area has been arranged. The returning Jewellery Arabia ‘Rising Stars’ pavilion will grant young jewellery designers the opportunity to showcase their designs.

Dubai Design Academy, which provides accredited professional jewellery making and design courses is offering workshops throughout the event. Finally, a comprehensive Talks programme exclusively for jewellery enthusiasts will run this year at Jewellery Arabia.

The 31st edition of Jewellery Arabia will be held from 14 - 18 November 2023 in Halls 3,5, 6, 7 and 8 at Exhibition World Bahrain.

For more information, visit www.jewelleryarabia.com

Jewellery Arabia social media channels:

For all media enquiries, contact:

Hind AlAwadhi

hind.alawadhi@informa.com

About Informa Markets:

Jewellery Arabia is organised by Informa Markets. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 450 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, and many more. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.