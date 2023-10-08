Manama, Bahrain – Under the Patronage Of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Jewellery Arabia, the largest and most prestigious consumer jewellery and watch exhibition in the Middle East, will offer jewellery, luxury watches, and gems. Introducing exciting new features and programmes, thousands of visitors are expected to attend the 31st edition of Jewellery Arabia, which will be held at Exhibition World Bahrain, in Sakhir, from 14th to 18th of November.

This year's event reimagines the world of modern luxury as new ranges of ultra-high-end jewellery and watches are introduced for the first time in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The 2023 edition is a true blend of contemporary and bold design, drawing inspiration from the Art Déco movement, a unique vision combining avant-garde styles with fine craftsmanship marks a new direction for Jewellery Arabia.

Commenting on the occasion, Mohammed Ebrahim, Exhibitions Director at Informa Markets, said: “This exhibition is a celebration of the beauty and craftsmanship of jewellery. We hope our visitors get to express their individuality, creativity and sense of style through jewellery pieces.”

This year the exhibition will be held in 5 halls with brand new features which include a VIP room to network and relax. On top of that, a dedicated wristwatch area will be set up for watch enthusiasts and collectors. The returning Jewellery Arabia ‘Rising Stars’ pavilion will grant young jewellery designers the opportunity to showcase their designs. Gold Souk another successful feature for Jewellery Arabia will be returning this year.

Dubai Design Academy, which provides accredited professional jewellery making and design courses in the UAE, is offering workshops throughout Jewellery Arabia.

Some of the available workshops include:

Illustrating Elegance: Gemstone Rendering

Illustrating Elegance: Jewellery Design Composition

Crafting Workshop: Link Bracelet

Crafting Workshop: Pearl Drop Earring

These workshops are open to all levels of experience, from beginners to advanced students. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from experienced jewellery makers and designers, and to create their own unique pieces of jewellery.

Dubai Design Academy is also offering a 20% discount code for students attending these workshops at Jewellery Arabia.

Finally, a comprehensive Talks programme exclusively for jewellery enthusiasts will run this year at Jewellery Arabia on the Diamond Dialogues Stage.

The 31st edition of Jewellery Arabia will be held from 14th to 18th November 2023 in Halls 3 ,5 ,6, 7 and 8 at Exhibition World Bahrain.

For more information, please visit https://www.jewelleryarabia.com/

Jewellery Arabia

