Sakhir, Kingdom of Bahrain: Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the 33rd edition of Jewellery Arabia and the 3rd edition of Scent Arabia will be held at Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB) from 25 to 29 November 2025.

Organised by Informa Bahrain, Jewellery Arabia and Scent Arabia return this year with a new and innovative format, reflecting their status as one of the region's leading high-profile trade fairs. Held over a period of five days across six halls, the two events gather more than 700 international and regional exhibitors. Visitors can register for free through the official link (https://bit.ly/4mNxPT3).

Ms Sara Ahmed Buhijji, CEO of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of EWB extended her deepest gratitude and appreciation to His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for his generous patronage of Jewellery Arabia and Scent Arabia , which reflects the support that the exhibitions and conferences industry sector recevies. This event plays a prominent role in positioning the Kingdom of Bahrain on the global map as a prominent destination for hosting major regional and international exhibitions and conferences. She affirmed that this event is one of the premier event in the field of jewellery and watches in the Middle East, which has succeeded in consolidating its prominence among the exhibitions hosted by the Kingdom.

She stated: "Hosting Jewellery Arabia and Scent Arabia at EWB aligns with the objectives of the 2022-2026 Tourism Strategy, which aims to enhance the Kingdom's position as a leading destination for exhibition and conference tourism. The BTEA, in cooperation with partners from the public and private sectors, is committed to providing an attractive environment for high-quality events and exhibitions while enhancing the Kingdom's competitiveness in the exhibition and convention tourism sector."

In turn, Mr Mohammed Ebrahim, General Manager of Informa Bahrain, commented: "At Informa, we are committed to providing global platforms that enhance visitor and exhibitor experiences, contributing to the growth of the exhibition market in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It is worth noting that Jewellery Arabia and Scent Arabia will return in 2025 with over 85 new brands, besides several new experiences aimed at enhancing visitor experiences.”

Among the distinguished exhibitors at Jewellery Arabia are Bahrain Jewellery Centre, which will debut the "APM Monaco" brand, in addition to Al Zain Jewellery, Kooheji Jewellery, Mattar Jewellers, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, and others. Scent Arabia will host leading perfume shops such as Atyab Almarshoud, Qissa Perfumes, Atyab Al Sheikh, Arabian Oud, Junaid Perfumes, and others.

The 2025 edition of the exhibition will include the Jewellery Arabia Court, inspired by the magic of French cafés, offering visitors an elegant place to relax while shopping, enjoy fine dining, and socialise in a sophisticated atmosphere; a Greek Pavilion, highlighting ancient Greek crafts; and the Jewellery Arabia workshop, which offers on-site jewellery making and customisation services.

Visitors will be able to attend Jewellery Arabia and Scent Arabia 2025 over five days at EWB. Doors will be open from 3 pm to 10 pm, from Tuesday, 25 November to Thursday, 27 November. On Friday, 28 November, doors will be open from 1 pm to 10 pm, while the final day, Saturday, 29 November, will resume from 3 pm to 10 pm.

Jewellery Arabia will be held in Halls 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8, offering visitors a wide range of luxury brands under one roof. Scent Arabia will be located in Hall 2, featuring a variety of prominent perfume shops..

