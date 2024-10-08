Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Jersey Finance, a leading international financial centre, has commenced its renowned Perspectives: Women in Leadership event series, running from October 6 to October 10, 2024. Now in its seventh year, this series provides current and future women leaders with a vital platform to share experiences, connect, and support one another.

Under the leadership of Jersey Finance’s Director – GCC, An Kelles, the series explores the diverse journeys of women in leadership roles across various sectors globally. The events are designed to inspire and empower female leaders by facilitating meaningful networking opportunities.

The series kicked off on October 6th in Riyadh, exclusively for women, and will continue with events in Doha on October 8th and Dubai on October 10th, both open to all attendees. The Dubai event will feature a welcome address from Deputy Elaine Millar, Minister for Treasury and Resources and Assistant Minister for External Relations, Government of Jersey, alongside a keynote address from Jessica Robinson, Partner at Solve Strategies. An Kelles will moderate a panel discussion featuring esteemed speakers including:

Michelle Tring, Group Director, Affinity Private Wealth

Kristina Volodeva, Partner – Private Client Services, Rawlinson & Hunter

Emily Osborne, Partner, Stephenson Harwood LLP

Samira Zakour, Managing Director and Head of Private Banking, First Abu Dhabi Bank

As women continue to emerge as a significant economic force, this event series provides a unique opportunity for GCC families and businesses to reevaluate their strategies considering the new generation of millennial leaders transforming traditional business practices.

Delegates will also hear insights from Jersey Finance’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Amy Bryant, along with various female business leaders who will share their experiences in the financial services industry.

Deputy Elaine Millar, Minister for Treasury and Resources and Assistant Minister for External Relations, Government of Jersey, said: "Jersey, as a leading international finance centre, is committed to fostering collaboration and sharing insights with key global markets. The Women in Leadership series provides a platform to achieve this, while also offering an opportunity to share the work Jersey is doing to support gender diversity and leadership in financial services.

She added: “I am looking forward to hearing from other inspiring leaders and participants, exchanging ideas and building connections across jurisdictions – helping us all build a more inclusive and innovative future."

An Kelles, Director – GCC at Jersey Finance, stated: “This event series is not just about celebrating women in leadership; it's about fostering a community where we can support one another, share insights, and continue to drive progress across our sectors.”

In addition to the Perspectives: Women in Leadership series, Jersey Finance recently sponsored Informa Connect's inaugural Cross-Border Planning: Middle East conference in Riyadh, reinforcing Jersey's commitment to international collaboration and innovation in the financial sector.

Jersey has been a leading international finance centre for over 60 years, recognised for its forward-thinking and sustainable approach. The Island is at the forefront of banking, corporate services, fintech, funds, investment management, private wealth, and specialist areas such as Islamic finance and philanthropy.

