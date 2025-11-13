Dubai, UAE – Jersey Finance, a leading international finance centre, hosted its flagship annual Dubai conference last night under the theme “Forging Strategic Alliances”, welcoming senior professionals from the GCC advisory community, global wealth experts, and Jersey-based finance specialists.

Held at the Address Sky View in Dubai, the event explored how collaboration between jurisdictions, asset managers, family offices and advisory networks can deepen client value, manage complexity and strengthen international financial connectivity.

This year’s conference marks another milestone in Jersey Finance’s growing engagement across the Gulf. Building on the strong momentum of previous editions, the 2025 conference featured a keynote on “Strategic Alliances 1:1 – Building Trust and Earning Confidence”, panel discussions on “Family Offices in an Interconnected World” and a fireside chat “Navigating the Future - Governance and Strategy in Family Businesses”.

Senior industry figures shared insights on evolving client needs, cross-border wealth management and how trusted jurisdictions like Jersey continue to play a pivotal role in facilitating transparent, compliant and innovative financial solutions.

Joe Moynihan, CEO, Jersey Finance, said: "In a world where change is constant, the ability to build meaningful alliances is more important than ever. Our annual Dubai conference brings together the right people at the right time to share insight, build trust and shape the future of international finance. Jersey’s value lies not only in our robust regulation and expertise, but also in our willingness to collaborate with dynamic financial hubs like Dubai.By convening this conference in Dubai and focusing on strategic alliances, we are reinforcing our commitment to building partnerships that bridge market expertise and deliver long-term value.”

The annual Dubai conference is one of Jersey Finance’s flagship international events, providing a platform for dialogue among family offices, trustees, legal and tax advisers, fund managers and private client professionals from across the Middle East and Europe.

The event also concluded a week of regional engagements led by the Jersey Finance Middle East Regional Hub, based at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), underscoring Jersey’s commitment to deepening relationships and supporting sustainable financial growth across the GCC.

In addition to the Annual Dubai Conference, Jersey Finance was a Platinum sponsor of STEP Arabia’s Annual Conference 2025, another leading regional forum that brought together private wealth professionals, legal advisers and fiduciary experts to discuss the evolving dynamics of wealth management and succession planning in the Middle East. These back-to-back engagements highlight Jersey Finance’s dedication to fostering collaboration, providing solutions and expertise in cross-border finance across the region’s international finance community.

About Jersey: Jersey has been a leading international finance centre for more than 60 years. It has a forward-thinking and ESG-driven approach and is at the forefront of banking, corporate services, fintech, funds, investment management, private wealth, and the specialist areas of Islamic finance and philanthropy. Financial firms in Jersey provide services to clients around the world.

About Jersey Finance: Jersey Finance is proud to represent and promote the Island of Jersey as a clear leader in international finance. We champion the competitive position of Jersey’s finance industry, both locally and internationally, supporting the highest regulatory standards and the most attractive products and services to suit the needs of global investors.

