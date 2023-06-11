Following the success achieved in the 1st and 2nd editions, the 3rd edition of the Middle East, Africa and Russia Neuroscience Summit, organized by AbbVie, kicked off recently, at Crowne Plaza Jeddah Hotel. The summit brought together an elite of 80 researchers, medical specialists, consultants, professors and experts in neurology from the Saudi Arabia, Gulf, Egypt and Russia, in addition to various global, regional and local associations. The summit was an excellent opportunity to review the latest methods in the management of neurology medical cases, including Migraine Parkinson’s Disease & Post Stroke Spasticity.

The Summit's Chairperson, Dr. Saeed AlGhamdi from Saudi Arabia, hailed the event as one that: "keeps pace with the progress made in the treatment of neurological diseases, adopts the latest recommendations of studies and research in the sector, and follows the best methods used in the management of neurological patients”. He noted that “19 eminent international speakers from Saudi, UK, US, Russia, Egypt & Gulf countries joined the summit, which was a good opportunity through which a wonderful collection of advanced scientific research was presented."

"These are positive indicators and milestones that point to the advancements made in the medical sciences in the region and pave the way towards broader horizons for creativity and progress", He added.

For his part, Dr. Jasem Al Hashel, Chairperson from Kuwait, noted that the summit will enhance medical education, help exchange scientific experiences among physicians, and shed light on the most important emerging scientific and medical developments, stressing that organizing the summit reflects AbbVie’s keenness to enhance the scientific training programs and research and provide a high level of medical care.

The summit's panel sessions and workshops touched on many major topics including but not limited to, "Progression of Parkinson’s patients to the advanced stage, how to timely identify them & how to manage different motor & non-motor symptoms with Device Aided Therapies", "Importance of early intervention for Post Stroke Spasticity Patients and the use of toxins in the management of patients" and "Recent updates in Migraine, a very disabling disorder affecting mainly young population".

AbbVie has been organizing such medical conferences as part of its commitment to serve the medical community members and provide them with the tools that help improve their quality of life. At its core, AbbVie's culture is shaped on serving the patients, not only by providing them with outstanding products and services, but also by diligently working to make a real difference in their lives.