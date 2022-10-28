Abu Dhabi: Representatives from leading Japanese universities and tertiary education institutions visited the United Arab Emirates in efforts to enrol some of the UAE’s brightest high school and university graduate students to continue their education in Japan. The Japan pavilion at NAJAH Abu Dhabi held from 16 – 18 October, 2022 attracted more than xx visitors, and the participated institutions were satisfied with the event success.

Five universities participated in person at the event:

Hiroshima University

Joshibi University of Art and Design

Kyoto University of Advanced Science

Kyushu University

Nagoya University of Commerce and Business

An additional three universities participated online:

Ritsumeikan University

The University of Aizu

Waseda University

The promotional drive was spearheaded by JICE (Japan International Cooperation Center), which has the goal of encouraging Emirati students to develop their academic acumen in Japan, and JICE hosted the Japan pavilion at NAJAH Abu Dhabi. Prospective students and their families were able to meet with representatives from prestigious Japanese educational institutions, both in person and online through dedicated Smart Stands, that connected the students directly to the representatives in Japan.

Mr. Essa Al Shamsi, who studied at Tokai University in Japan, was at the Japan pavilion to give valuable advice to the prospective students and their families based on his own experience in Japan. Al Shamsi said after the event: “I was very surprised by the number of students who visited the Japan pavilion and their high level of interest in Japan. My experience in Japan for six years, one and a half year to study the language and 4 years to study mechanical engineering at Tokai University followed with a half year of the internship at one of the leading petrol companies in Japan, was challenging but also fulfilled my personal development as a young adult. The people were respectful, polite and willing to help you in many levels. It was my pleasure to talk about my experience to the students and reassured their parents how safe Japan is.”

Ms. Khaoula Bensaida, Research Fellow of Global Strategies Office, Kyushu University said: “It was great to meet students and their families to hear their expectations and concerns in person. Learning Japanese language can be tough; however, I am pleasantly surprised that many students are willing to take the challenge to acquire the proficiency in 1-2 years before entering the undergraduate program.”

“Kyushu University offers several undergraduate engineering degree programs in English. However, I was pleasantly surprised to find that there were many students who were eager to learn Japanese. We offer Japanese lessons for those students who wish to learn the language.”

Mr. Kazuya Takahashi, Admissions Advisor of Center for Academic Affairs of Joshibi University of Art and Design commented: “Our university is a women-only art and design university with courses taught only in Japanese, but we have met many visitors who are interested in our curriculum. There are certain demands for media studies and animation design among the students.”

Says Mr. Shigeto Aoki, General Manager, JICE Abu Dhabi Office: “Japan’s participation at NAJAH Abu Dhabi was a great success with more than 1,500 visitors to our pavilion. I would like to convey my gratitude to His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and His Excellency Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, to visit the Japan pavilion to support our effort to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the UAE and Japan in the education field. The majority of the visitors to the Japan pavilion were considering Japan as to further their education, and I am happy that we were able to introduce some of the best universities from Japan at NAJAH Abu Dhabi 2022. The survey we conducted to the visitors to the Japan pavilion shows that more than 80% of the visitors answered their awareness and the desire to study in Japan increased after visiting the Japan pavilion.”

For more information about the Japan International Cooperation Center and further study in Japan please contact the JICE Abu Dhabi office, visit: www.jice.org/en, follow us on Instagram @jice_koho or call: 02 406 9704.