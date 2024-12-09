Cairo – Egypt: The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) has successfully concluded its 14th edition of its IT Employment Fair (IEF), held online in October. The event connected qualified students and graduates with top local and multinational companies, providing career opportunities across the IT sector and fostering greater career awareness among Egyptian youth.

The fair featured 35 leading employers, including 20 global firms and 15 local companies, collectively offering more than 700 job opportunities in software development, embedded systems, and other IT fields. Over 13,000 job seekers registered, making it Egypt’s largest-ever IT employment fair with 8,189 attendees actively engaging during the event.

ITIDA has a strategic focus on transforming Egypt into a global outsourcing and technology innovation hub, with initiatives aimed at growing the industry, cultivating tech talents and digital skills, and reinforcing Egypt’s competitiveness on the global stage.

Engineer Ahmed ElZaher, CEO of ITIDA, underlined the fair’s role in accelerating the growth of Egypt’s IT sector. Egypt is committed to nurturing a pool of local digital talent capable of driving innovation and economic development. Through specialized training programs, we aim to prepare our youth for roles in digital transformation, the offshoring industry, and beyond,” he said.

ITIDA’s efforts to attract global players to Egypt are yielding remarkable results, as the country’s outsourcing exports alone grew from $2.4 billion to $3.7 billion in the past year. The country's strategic location, robust infrastructure, and government support further enhance its appeal to IT Offshoring businesses.

The event underscored the rising demand for skilled IT professionals in Egypt, as data revealed a significant need for various technology roles. Leading the list of in-demand jobs is the 'Full Stack Developer,' representing nearly 12% of the total job openings. This is followed by 'Design Engineer' roles, which account for 8.55%. 'CRM Engineer' and 'Mobile Applications Developer' positions also featured prominently, each comprising 6.13% of the total demand.

Additionally, 'Back-End Developer' roles made up 5.27%, while 'Software Testing Engineer' and 'Data Scientist' positions represented 4.4% and 4.13%, respectively. These figures highlight the increasing need for advanced technical expertise to drive the growth of Egypt's IT sector.

To further equip job seekers, ITIDA organized a series of workshops that provided valuable insights into resume writing, interview techniques, and career development strategies. By empowering Egyptian youth and bridging the gap between academia and industry, ITIDA's employment fair plays a crucial role in driving Egypt's digital transformation and positioning the country as a global tech hub.

Egypt’s ICT sector has emerged as a key driver of economic growth, being the fastest-growing state sector for the sixth year in a row. This growth is driven by strategic government investments in digital transformation, a skilled and growing talent pool, increasing demand for offshoring and outsourcing, and supportive policies fostering innovation and tech-driven growth.