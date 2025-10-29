Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Italy continues to strengthen its strategic partnership with the United Arab Emirates in the energy sector, backed by robust bilateral trade and a record national participation at ADIPEC 2025, taking place from 3 to 6 November 2025 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA), in collaboration with ANIMA Confindustria Meccanica Varia, ANIMP - Italian Association of Industrial Plant Engineering, FEDERTEC, Federazione ANIE and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will host the Italian Pavilion, featuring 40 leading Italian companies showcasing advanced technologies across the oil, gas, and energy transition sectors. This year’s participation reflects Italy’s expanding role as a key energy partner for the UAE and the wider Gulf region.

According to TDM Trade Data Monitor, Italian exports of oil and gas technologies to the UAE reached €292.2 million in 2024, marking a 45.9% year-on-year increase from 2023 (€200.2 million). Italy now accounts for 8.33% of the UAE’s total oil and gas equipment imports, with the share rising to 9.8% year-to-date (January–June 2025). The UAE remains one of Italy’s most important trading partners in the Gulf, with sustained demand for high-quality, efficient, and sustainable “Made in Italy” energy solutions.

Data from ANIMA Confindustria further highlights Italy’s strength in the global oil and gas sector, with total exports reaching €17.65 billion in 2024, up 6.6% from the previous year. The UAE continues to be one of the top Gulf destinations contributing to this growth, reinforcing Italy’s relevance in the region’s industrial supply chain.

At ADIPEC 2025, the Italian Pavilion will spotlight Italy’s excellence in engineering and manufacturing, showcasing leading solutions across upstream, midstream, and downstream applications - from pipeline systems, valves, and compressors to LNG infrastructure and automation technologies. Italian companies remain at the forefront of energy innovation, advancing technologies that prioritise efficiency, safety, and sustainability in line with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy.

“ADIPEC is a pivotal platform that strengthens cooperation between Italy and the UAE in the global energy landscape,” said Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the United Arab Emirates. “Our shared focus on sustainability, innovation, and industrial excellence continues to bring our nations closer together. The significant rise in Italian exports and the record presence of Italian companies at ADIPEC 2025 are clear signs of a partnership built on trust, technology, and a common vision for the future of energy.”

Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE, added: “The 45.9% increase in oil and gas equipment exports to the UAE reflects the remarkable momentum of our bilateral trade and Italy’s growing contribution to the region’s energy transformation. Through the Italian Pavilion at ADIPEC 2025, we are not only displaying the excellence of Italian engineering and manufacturing but also strengthening our long-term commitment to the UAE’s vision for a diversified, low-emission energy future. Italian companies continue to play a pivotal role in supporting this transition by delivering technologies that combine innovation, efficiency, and sustainability; values that lie at the core of Italy’s industrial identity.”

Pietro Almici, President of ANIMA Confindustria Meccanica Varia, added, “ANIMA Confindustria has a longstanding partnership with the Italian Trade Agency in organising the Italian Pavilion at ADIPEC, the key event for the Italian Oil & Gas supply chain. This 2025 edition marks a record year, with as many as 40 Italian exhibitors hosted within the Pavilion, a clear testament to the vitality and competitiveness of our industry on the global stage. Over the years, the Abu Dhabi event has established itself as a leading platform for Oil & Gas and Energy Transition, starting from Hydrogen opportunities, showcasing innovations and ‘Made in Italy’ solutions to address the challenges of sustainable energy. We were here yesterday, we are here today, and we will continue to be here tomorrow.”

Giulio Iucci, ANIE Vice President for Internationalisation and SMEs, added, “The Italian Electrical Engineering and Electronic industries represented by ANIE play a key role in supporting the United Arab Emirates’ path towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced energy ecosystem. ADIPEC stands as one of the most influential global platforms for dialogue and collaboration in the energy sector, bringing together key players committed to shaping a more sustainable and technologically advanced future. Within this framework, the Italian Pavilion at ADIPEC 2025 will highlight the excellence of Italian companies that, through cutting-edge technologies and a strong focus on sustainability, actively contribute to the global energy transition and to building a greener, more resilient energy landscape.

In a sector undergoing deep transformation, ADIPEC continues to represent a global hub where Italian know-how can foster new partnerships and offer concrete answers to the challenges of the energy transition.”

Italy’s participation at ADIPEC 2025 reaffirms its enduring commitment to supporting the UAE’s energy diversification goals and advancing shared ambitions for innovation and industrial sustainability. The collaboration between the two nations continues to evolve through trade, research, and technology exchange - reinforcing Italy’s position as a trusted partner in powering progress across the region.

