The President of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) Matteo Zoppas: "An unprecedented turnout: over 430 Italian companies and more than 600 Saudi ones were present. We are building on the bilateral relations fostered by the Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni and by the Italian Minister Antonio Tajani to launch a structured cooperation. The export data confirm the solidity of the Italian presence in the Kingdom."

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – A strategic event to boost economic cooperation and partnership between Italy and Saudi Arabia, a market that is part of the Italian Export Action Plan and with which the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs aims to reach €700 billion in exports.

This was the objective of the first Italy-Saudi Arabia business forum, organized by the Italian Trade Agency and by the Italian Embassy in Riyadh with the support of Saudi institutional partners, which took place yesterday at the Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah Riyadh. This significant milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between Italy and the Kingdom brought together the Italian and Saudi governments under the leadership of H.E. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, and Antonio Tajani, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Italy. Representatives of Italian institutions were also present, including Guglielmo Picchi and Michele Pignotti, President and CEO of Sace; Barbara Cimmino, Vice President of Confindustria; Vittorio de Pedys and Regina Corradini d’Arienzo, President and CEO of Simest.

The Forum was divided into five strategic segments: infrastructure, automotive, sustainable transportation, construction and furniture; pharmaceuticals, medical technology, and life sciences; high technology; agritech and agro-industry; and cultural and sports industries. The event saw the participation of over 430 Italian and 600 Saudi companies. These record numbers demonstrate the mutual interest between the two countries.

Matteo Zoppas, President of ITA, said: "This Business Forum builds on Prime Minister Meloni's visit, during which bilateral relations of strategic partnership were strengthened, initiating a structured cooperation. This meeting, together with Foreign Minister Tajani, follows up on an important moment in which relations between Saudi Arabia and Italy are being strengthened at both institutional and commercial levels. This is in a context facilitated by Vision 2030, which opens the door to foreign investment, providing Italian technologies with the opportunity to significantly and decisively raise local standards and, at the same time, offering our companies significant growth and export opportunities. This is also considering the upcoming Expo 2030.”

“The Forum attracted unprecedented attention and participation: over 430 Italian companies met with more than 600 Saudi companies. The B2B platform has received over 337 meeting requests and nearly 4,300 messages exchanged between companies. The sectors involved include infrastructure and sustainable mobility, health and life sciences, high-tech and digital, agritech and agribusiness, and even the culture and sports industries. In these key areas for Saudi Arabia's development, 20 agreements have been signed, demonstrating that Italian expertise continues to be recognized and highly valued.” continued President Zoppas.

“Export data confirm the solidity of Italy's presence in the Kingdom: in the first nine months of 2025, exports to Saudi Arabia reached €4.4 billion (+4.3% over the same period in 2024). In 2024, exports reached €6.2 billion, growing 27.8% over 2023. Italy thus consolidates its position among Saudi Arabia's main trading partners, rising from eighth to seventh place among supplier countries. These numbers express a potential for further growth, and we are working in this direction, not only with events like this Business Forum but also with a whole series of activities and initiatives that ITA carries out with Italian entrepreneurs throughout the Middle East and in Italy through incoming buyers and operators at our main trade fairs."

ITA is a cornerstone of Italy's economic presence in Saudi Arabia. In 2024, the Riyadh Office implemented 43 promotional initiatives, including hosting Saudi professionals at Italian trade fairs and at major local events. A total of 50 initiatives were planned for 2025 (including Agrilevante, Marmomac, Euroflora, Italian Design Days, and the presence of the training ship Amerigo Vespucci in Jeddah). The two-year period 2024–2025 will therefore see a total of 93 initiatives, confirming Italy's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

The Italian Trade Agency is the Government agency which promotes the globalization of Italian firms, under the aegis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ITA helps to develop, facilitate and promote Italian economic and trade relations with foreign countries, focusing on the needs of SMEs, their associations and partnerships. ITA sustains Italian firms in their internationalization process, promoting the marketing of Italian goods and services as well as the image of “Made in Italy” products around the world, while facilitating outward Italian investments and encouraging FDI attraction into Italy. ITA provides information, support and consultancy services to Italian companies on foreign markets, in order to foster exports and economic cooperation in all sectors, with the objective of increasing the effectiveness of their presence on international markets. ITA works closely with the Italian Regions, the network of Italian Chambers of Commerce, business organizations and other public and private entities. ITA’s headquarters are based in Rome and it works through a large network of offices around the world which are acknowledged as “Trade Promotion Offices” of the Embassies or Consulates of Italy. https://www.ice.it/en/markets/united-arab-emirates