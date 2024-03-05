Dubai UAE: The Consulate General of Italy in Dubai, the Embassy of Italy in Abu Dhabi and the Italian Trade Agency in Dubai, proudly announces the celebration of Italian Design Day 2024 with a riveting conversation featuring esteemed Italian architect and designer, Massimo Iosa Ghini. Set against the backdrop of Istituto Marangoni in DIFC, Dubai, this event promises an engaging exploration into the intersection of inclusiveness, innovation, and sustainability in contemporary design.

Italian Design Day, an annual initiative championed by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, serves as a platform to showcase Italy's rich heritage of design excellence. On March 6th, at 6:00 PM, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to delve into the visionary world of Massimo Iosa Ghini as he shares insights into the theme "Building Value – Inclusiveness, Innovation, and Sustainability."

This year's initiative is dedicated to shedding light on how Italian designers and design companies are spearheading ground-breaking solutions for our cities, homes, and workplaces. By seamlessly integrating functionality and sustainability with unparalleled aesthetics and uncompromising quality, Italian design continues to redefine industry standards and inspire global innovation.

A trailblazer in the realm of architectural innovation, Massimo Iosa Ghini has consistently pushed the boundaries of design, challenging conventional norms and reshaping urban landscapes. From iconic skyscrapers to cultural landmarks, his portfolio boasts a diverse array of projects characterized by their boldness, elegance, and functionality.

The event will offer a unique forum for dialogue with Massimo Iosa Ghini, providing attendees with a firsthand glimpse into his visionary practices, philosophy, and current projects. From iconic architectural landmarks to cutting-edge product designs, Iosa Ghini's work epitomizes the essence of Italian design excellence, making him a beacon of inspiration for designers and enthusiasts alike.

Italian Design Day is an annual celebration of Italian design excellence, showcasing the country's rich heritage and contemporary innovations. Organized by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, it serves as a platform for dialogue and collaboration within the global design community.

Date: March 6th, 2024 - Time: 6:00 PM. Location: Istituto Marangoni Dubai, DIFC Dubai

Design is not merely about creating beautiful spaces; it's about crafting experiences that resonate deeply with the human spirit, inspire innovation, and shape our collective future. In every stroke of the pen, every curve, and every material choice, we have the power to redefine what's possible and leave an indelible mark on the world.

About Italian Design Day:

Italian Design Day is an annual initiative aimed at promoting Italian design and creativity worldwide. Through a series of events, workshops, and exhibitions, Italian Design Day celebrates the rich heritage and contemporary innovations of Italian design, fostering cultural exchange and collaboration on a global scale.

About Massimo Iosa Ghini

Massimo Iosa Ghini is a prominent figure in the world of architecture and design, known for his innovative approach and distinctive aesthetic. With a portfolio spanning iconic buildings, interiors, and product designs, he continues to influence and inspire the next generation of creatives around the world.

About Italian Trade Agency - ITA

The Italian Trade Agency is the Government agency which promotes the globalization of Italian firms, under the aegis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ITA helps to develop, facilitate, and promote Italian economic and trade relations with foreign countries, focusing on the needs of SMEs, their associations and partnerships. ITA sustains Italian firms in their internationalization process, promoting the marketing of Italian goods and services as well as the image of “Made in Italy” products around the world, while facilitating outward Italian investments and encouraging FDI attraction into Italy. ITA provides information, support, and consultancy services to Italian companies on foreign markets, in order to foster exports and economic cooperation in all sectors, with the objective of increasing the effectiveness of their presence on international markets. ITA works closely with the Italian Regions, the network of Italian Chambers of Commerce, business organizations and other public and private entities. ITA’s headquarters are based in Rome and it works through a large network of offices around the world which are acknowledged as “Trade Promotion Offices” of the Embassies or Consulates of Italy. https://www.ice.it/en/markets/united-arab-emirates

