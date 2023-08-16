Riyadh KSA: Saudi Arabia based IR4LAB, a specialized firm in disruptive technologies such as Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence with a MENA presence is implementing the first Blockchain enabled registration and certificate of attendance solution for the inaugural Blockchain Research Institute (BRI) Web3 summit being held on October 19th at the Four Seasons hotel in Riyadh KSA.

IR4LAB will be utilizing its blockchain based solution DocCerts to manage registration, and certificates of attendance for the inaugural Web3 Blockchain and beyond summit organized by the globally renowned Blockchain research Institute.

The Blockchain Research Institute Middle East, with branches all around the world, is known for their yearly summits led by their partner, the legendary Dr Don Tapscott who will be flying for the first time to the Kingdom addressing C-suites audience focusing on the topics of Blockchain for Oil&Gas, Supply chain & logistics, Smart Cities, Banking &Finance and Women in Web3. Organizers plan to hold this event yearly in Riyadh.

The Saudi Arabian events industry size was valued at $6.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $17.6 billion by 2031. The solution implemented will offer, for the first time in the region, a blockchain registration certificate that will be granted to all attendees, be-it online or in-person.

The Web3 Summit: Blockchain and Beyond aims to bring together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to explore the advancements and potential of blockchain technology and web3. The summit will discuss five main relevant areas, all of which fall under the Saudi Vision 2030 focusing on the digital transformation which is currently happening in Saudi.

A keynote speech will be given by Dr. Don Tapscott one of the world’s leading Blockchain authors who has been vocal about the impact of technology on businesses and societies. Panels Topics will cover exploring the Use Cases of Blockchain in the Oil and Gas/Energy Market, implementing Blockchain in Supply Chain Logistics: Challenges and Best Practices, innovating Financial Services with Blockchain: Opportunities and Challenges, building the Cities of Tomorrow with Web3 Technology, and empowering Women in the Blockchain Ecosystem: Opportunities in a decentralized world.

Majd AL AFIFI Co-Founder and CEO of IR4LAB states, “Attendees and delegates to the summit will enjoy a novel event experience using blockchain technology. Our blockchain DocCerts solution will not only streamline the registration process and make it easier, simpler and more transparent but it will also grant certificates of attendance to attendees in a digital environmentally friendly fashion. We stand ready and work diligently to make blockchain a part of our everyday lives meeting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Mohamed EL KANDRI Co-Founder and CTO of IR4LAB, stated, "Blockchain technology can address four significant challenges in the industry: fake tickets, ticket scalpers and bots, security and data. I think that more than ever, it is crucial for organizers and venues to understand their audience better, to tailor specific offers and to create new and more qualified leads. Blockchain registration allows organizers to issue digital tickets that are unique, tamper-proof, and traceable. Additionally, blockchain enables organizers to track the entire lifecycle of a ticket, from its creation to its redemption, which can help prevent scalping and unauthorized reselling.”

Aline Daoud, Managing Partner at the Blockchain Research Institute Middle East added “We take pride in walking the talk. We have been internationally vocal about Blockchain and the successful use cases that are being implemented around the world; with the use of DocCerts solution in our event, we are allowing our attendees to have hands-on experience on a simple yet valid blockchain implementation. We look forward to having our prominent local, regional and international speakers who will be exposing other successful use cases covering the 5 themes that the summit focuses on, all of which are part of the Saudi Vision2030”

According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the blockchain in the event ticketing market is projected to reach $468.3 million by 2023, with a compound annual growth rate of 39.3% from 2018 to 2023.

Another study by Grand View Research predicts that the global blockchain in the media, advertising, and entertainment market size will reach $1.57 billion by 2030, driven by the increasing adoption of blockchain in the ticketing industry.

The Web3 Summit Blockchain and Beyond will host 500+ delegates from the Gulf region and 70+ experts from all over the world created as a practical initiative aligned with the vision of 2030 objectives by paving the way towards Blockchain adoption under the emerging technologies umbrella set by the Kingdom’s vision.

-Ends-

About IR4LAB

Saudi-Based innovation-driven company specialized in disruptive technologies such as Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. IR4LAB is Saudi Aramco’s First Blockchain Technology investment in Saudi Arabia.

IR4LAB is committed to increasing advanced technologies adoption in Saudi Arabia and the world by implementing new business models or improving existing processes, most notably building local capabilities that can contribute greatly to achieve Saudi 2030 vision.

http://www.ir4lab.com/

About BRI-ME

The Blockchain Research Institute Middle East (BRIME) is a Middle Eastern think-tank exclusively representing the international BRI office in the MENA region.

With branches in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Korea, and Africa. We bring together the Middle East’s top industry leaders, academics, policy-makers, researchers, and developers to undertake research and solutions development to bridge the gap between the technological functionality of blockchain and the real market need.

https://www.brimiddleeast.com/