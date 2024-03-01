Dubai, UAE: The International Property Show (IPS) 2024 reached its grand finale at the Dubai World Trade Centre on February 29, marking the culmination of three days filled with record attendance, dynamic discussions, groundbreaking insights, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

As the premier platform for real estate professionals, IPS 2024 once again set the stage for industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to converge, collaborate, and chart the course for the future of global real estate.

With a total of 125 exhibitors showcasing their offerings, the IPS Exhibition provided a comprehensive overview of the latest trends and developments in the real estate sector. Accompanying the exhibitors were more than 100 esteemed speakers who shared their expertise and insights across various panels, workshops, and fireside chats. Drawing in an estimated more than 16,000 visitors, IPS 2024 served as a global hub for real estate professionals and enthusiasts alike, representing 124 countries.

Among the notable highlights were the country pavilions, including Spain, Turkey, Georgia, Pakistan and India, which provided unique perspectives and offerings from different regions, while more than 30 workshops, panels, fireside chats, IPS Talks, interviews and presentations further enriched the event with valuable knowledge and networking opportunities.

Day 3 of the IPS Conference, managed by the Young Professionals Network (YPN) in the form of YPN Global Congress, featured an array of distinguished speakers and thought-provoking discussions on key topics shaping the future of the real estate industry. From exploring the impact of AI on real estate marketing to delving into the significance of education in international transactions, attendees were treated to a wealth of knowledge and expertise from industry leaders and innovators at the YPN Global Congress.

A highlight of the YPN Global Congress was the Presidential Panel, bringing together prominent figures from various real estate organizations to discuss pressing issues and chart a course for future collaboration and growth. The panel provided valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities facing the industry, offering strategic guidance for stakeholders.

Simultaneously, the IPS Activities Stage buzzed with activity as participants engaged in networking sessions, workshops, and MOU signings, fostering connections and fostering new partnerships.

The IPS Startup Pitch Competition, where 5 ‘PropTech’ startups presented their businesses to a panel of judges, saw the announcement of the winners of the IPS Startup Pitch Competition. Proscan, an innovative construction software for safety and quality, won the competition and was awarded the Gold Sponsorship worth $50,000 and a space worth $13,000 for IPS 2025. The 1st and 2nd runners-up of the IPS Startup Pitch Competition were ViewIt and AlMuzun Smart Homes Systems, respectively.

Another notable moment was the recognition of IPS Media Ambassadors and Supporting Partners for their invaluable contributions to the success of IPS 2024. Their dedication and professionalism played a vital role in amplifying the event's impact and reach, further solidifying IPS as a global leader in real estate exhibitions and conferences.

Testimonials from Exhibitors

Nicola Tomanic, Sales Director, Sycamore Real Estate: "50% of the leads that we got will surely convert. We are confident about it. We didn't make any sales on the spot, but I am sure the leads have potential. We are happy to have come to IPS. We will surely come again."

Kenji DG Santos, International Associate Sales Director, SMDC: "We made 2 sales, and we will complete the paperwork soon enough with them. Overall, we loved the event and the quality of the visitors was also great."

Barbara Sansom, International Sales Associate, RE/MAX: "We loved it here at IPS 2024. The crowd was good, the quality and quantity of the visitors was good. Whatever we expected, the IPS team delivered that. In all, we are satisfied with the event and the hospitality of IPS team."

Ziad Dakhel, Architect and Sales Representative at Noyanlar Group: We have been able to communicate with many real estate brokers and expect to conclude many deals soon.”

Mahmoud Shehada, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer at SEE Holding, which manages The Sustainable City – Yiti in Oman: “We received interest of many visitors in ownership within the project. We completed two sales transactions on-site.”

Rafat Alakel, Business Development Manager at Rabdan Developments: “We completed several sales transactions at the exhibition, and we offered a 2% discount on our projects during the exhibition days.”

As IPS 2024 closed, it left behind a legacy of innovation, collaboration, and excellence that will resonate throughout the real estate industry for years to come. With eyes set on the horizon, anticipation builds for IPS 2025, poised to return bigger and better than ever.

Building upon the successes of this year's event, IPS 2025 promises to push the boundaries even further, offering an unparalleled platform for industry leaders to convene, exchange ideas, and drive transformative change. As we bid farewell to IPS 2024, we eagerly await the dawn of a new era in real estate with IPS 2025, where the future of the industry will be shaped and redefined once again.

-Ends-