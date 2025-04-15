HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion at Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) Mr Charles Ng yesterday (April 10) concluded his visit to the Middle East, covering Riyadh, Jeddah and Dubai, highlighting Hong Kong's role as a strategic gateway for Middle Eastern enterprises to expand in the Asia-Pacific region including Mainland China.

During the visit, Mr Ng met with business leaders, family office representatives and industry stakeholders across Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, including representatives from Investopia. He also attended a series of high-level business roundtables entitled Hong Kong Growth Dialogues: Building Asia's Future Super-Corridor, co-organised with Asia House. He also met with local media and elaborated on Hong Kong's business advantages.



Mr Ng said, "Hong Kong, as a global financial centre, an innovation and technology base, and a 'super connector' between Mainland China and international markets, offers abundant business opportunities from recent key developments, including the Northern Metropolis, the Airport City Skytopia and West Kowloon Cultural District, etc. We welcome businesses from the Middle East to capitalise on the opportunities our city offers."

He added, "Hong Kong's strategic position in Asia, coupled with the Middle East's long-term strategies, such as Saudi Vision 2030 and UAE Centennial 2071, fosters collaboration and shared economic growth. By leveraging Hong Kong's business advantages, we can strengthen co-operation in various areas, including finance, technology, trade, sustainability and tourism amid a fast-changing global economic landscape."



Hong Kong and the Middle East are deepening financial and economic ties, creating powerful synergies for cross-border investment and shared growth. Recent developments, including cross-listed ETFs (exchange-traded funds) and the recognition of key Middle Eastern stock exchanges as Recognised Stock Exchanges, underscore the growing integration of capital markets between two regions. During the visit, Mr Ng also promoted Hong Kong's Islamic finance capabilities, citing its successful issuance of three government sukuk and a level playing field for Shariah-compliant products through tax neutrality measures.



Participants at the events expressed keen interest in Hong Kong's business environment and connectivity. Vice President of the Logistics Division at Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Group Mrs Saffia Abdulla Kanoo said, "I gained valuable insights into Hong Kong and its key sectors through the roundtable discussions. I was particularly impressed by the city's robust financial infrastructure, strong rule of law, and its role as a hub for innovation and capital flows. The session was highly informative and engaging, inspiring me to further explore the opportunities available in Hong Kong."

