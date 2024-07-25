With exhibition space 34% larger year-on-year, and an expected 14% year-on-year increase in visitors to 17,000, the event is securing its status as the leading safety, security, and fire protection exhibition

The Future Security and Safety summit, and the Fire Protection and Technology Summit agendas are in place, with several speakers confirmed

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Intersec Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia’s leading trade fair for safety, security, and fire protection, will be held under the patronage of the High Commission of Industrial Security and in association with the Ministry of Interior and Saudi Civil Defence.

The announcement comes after organiser 1st Arabia, under license by Messe Frankfurt, revealed that the 2024 edition is expected to be the biggest show to date. With 23,000 square metres (sqm) of exhibition floor space, representing a 34% increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and an expected 14% increase in visitors, the exhibition is expected to welcome more than 17,000 industry professionals during the three-day event.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “It is a great honour to hold Intersec Saudi Arabia under the patronage of the High Commission of Industrial Security and in association with the Ministry of Interior and Saudi Civil Defence.

“Their support is instrumental to our success, and they will play a key role in delivering insights into the latest trends impacting the industry in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world.”

This year’s event will feature the Future Security and Safety Summit and the Fire Protection and Technology Summit. The agendas for both summits are well-advanced, with several sessions and speakers already confirmed.

Day one of the Future Security and Safety Summit will see a range of panel discussions, presentations and on-stage conversations take place. They include insights into Developing a Security Strategy for Island and Coastal Tourism Destinations by Tawfeek Alsadoon, Group Head of Security, Red Sea Global. Arwa Alhamad will utilise over 15 years of experience in the fields of cybersecurity, specialising in governance, risk and compliance, when outlining the opportunities and risks in her session Cybersecurity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.

The opening day of the Fire Protection and Technology Summit will see Division Commander AC Ryan Ong, Singapore Civil Defence Force Marina Division, present on the Effectiveness of Deployed Technologies in Fire Detection. Zahi Daher, Regional Standards Manager, UL Standards & Engagement, will provide invaluable insights into Fire Safety Hazards for Electric Vehicles, while Lee Miles, Head of Fire & Emergency Planning, Red Sea International Airport, will deliver an on-stage conversation on Emergency Responses to Aviation Incidents.

Mohammed Al Saeefan, Fire Protection Engineering Specialist at Saudi Aramco, will lead a panel discussion on Green Technologies for Fire Prevention and Control: Promoting Sustainable Practices in Fire Safety.

Riham Sedik, Show Manager – Intersec Saudi Arabia, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “Intersec Saudi Arabia is ramping up to be a game-changer for the safety, security and fire sectors in the region. Our conference agendas will address the challenges facing security professionals, as well as the importance of fire safety and the protection of people as Saudi Arabia continues to advance rapidly, in line with the country’s Vision 2030.

“With a world-class line of speakers already confirmed and many more to be added, we’re looking forward to delivering a groundbreaking edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia.”

The Intersec Saudi Arabia Premium Club will also make a welcome return. Designed to provide buyers with unrivalled access to exhibitors with a dedicated area and programme dedicated to offering a seamless purchasing process away from the show floor.

Intersec Saudi Arabia will take place in Halls 1-5 at RICEC. Halls 1 and 2 will feature the Commercial, Perimeter, Homeland and Cybersecurity show sections, while halls 3 and 4 will focus on Fire Health and Safety. Security, Safety and Fire exhibitors will be featured in Hall 5, named Intersec Plus, as well as an outdoor, purpose-built exhibition space.

Intersec Saudi Arabia is organised by 1st Arabia and licensed by Messe Frankfurt.

About Intersec Saudi Arabia

Intersec Saudi Arabia, licensed by Messe Frankfurt GmbH, is the world-leading emergency services, security, and safety event that will take place from 1-3 October 2024 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. This will be the 6th edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia as the leading exhibition dedicated to the safety, security & fire industry in the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit our website.

About 1st Arabia

1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences is a leading exhibition & conference organizer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Riyadh, 1st Arabia has regional offices in Jordan and is set to expand its operations in more countries regionally. 1st Arabia organizes top international trade exhibitions and conferences that provide unparalleled networking and business opportunities for companies looking to excel and grow within the Kingdom. Apart from conducting quality and high profile B2B trade fairs, country specific shows, corporate events, conferences, events management and festivals, 1st Arabia also provides a complete marketing tool and exhibition solutions to their valued clients. 1st Arabia is the only MICE organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who is a member of the International Organizations like IAEE, ICCA, MPI PCMA, SISO and, UFI.

For more information, please visit our website. https://1starabia.com/

