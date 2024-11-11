The Intersec 2025 Safety & Health Conference will explore how organisations in the UAE can adopt strategic approaches to manage road-related risks

The National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health will curate the programme for the second day of the conference, focusing on prioritising organisational safety

Dubai, UAE: As the UAE continues to grow as a global hub for innovation and business, road safety remains a vital component of its social sustainability agenda. In year four of the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021–2030 to halve road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030, Intersec 2025 will feature influential global safety leaders discussing critical road safety issues as a major social sustainability challenge.

Taking place from 14-16 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the Intersec 2025 Safety & Health Conference will explore how organisations in the UAE and across the region can adopt strategic approaches to manage road-related risks and meet the objectives of the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021–2030, developed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations

Global road fatalities are rising, with 92% occurring in low- and middle-income countries, despite holding just 60% of the world’s vehicles. This creates a significant economic and social burden, worsened by poor infrastructure and safety measures.

Speaking ahead of the road safety panel at Intersec 2025, Dr Karen McDonnell, Head of Global Relations at The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), said: “This data highlights a critical social sustainability issue. By adopting a ‘safe systems’ approach that incorporates strong policies, innovative technology, and public-private partnerships, organisations in the UAE and across the region can take ownership of road safety issues, and we can make a measurable impact on reducing road-related fatalities and injuries.”

Defying global trends, Dubai achieved a 93% reduction in road fatalities between 2007 and 2023, reaching a record low of 1.6 deaths per 100,000 people in 2023, thanks to enhanced traffic enforcement and infrastructure improvements.

Fellow panellist Eugene Mayne, Founder and CEO of UAE-based Tristar Group, shared how his company has embraced road safety in its operations: “Tristar has achieved a remarkable record of over 500 million kilometres driven without a single fatality across its fleet. Our success can be attributed to our ‘visible and felt leadership’ and the use of cutting-edge technology, such as our patented fatigue detection system, which alerts drivers and control room operators to potential risks in real-time.”

The company has been an active partner in Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) "Golden Rules for Generational Safety" campaign, a road safety initiative to educate schoolchildren about traffic rules.

The Safety & Health Conference at Intersec 2025 will provide a comprehensive platform for safety professionals across the globe to discuss the latest trends and solutions in workplace safety, health, and road safety. The National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health (NEBOSH), a leading international organisation in workplace safety qualifications, will curate the programme for the second day (15 January) of the conference, focusing on topics that empower organisations to prioritise workplace safety.

Andy Shenstone, CEO, NEBOSH, commented: “NEBOSH is delighted to curate content for Intersec for the third consecutive year. More than eight thousand people from the UAE took a NEBOSH qualification in the past 12 months, so this event is a great opportunity for us to give back to the professional community here. We have assembled some of health and safety's leading voices to share their expertise with Intersec delegates, helping them to improve practice in their own organisations."

Running alongside the conference, Intersec 2025 will showcase tailored solutions for Safety & Health in a dedicated exhibition zone featuring 180 exhibitors from 30 countries, including MSA Safety, Woodland and Palletco from the UAE. Other product sections include Commercial & Perimeter Security, Fire & Rescue, Cyber Security, and Homeland Security & Policing, offering tailored solutions for each industry segment under one roof.

The 26th edition of the exhibition, which will be themed 'Mapping the future in safety, security & fire protection,' will host 1,200 exhibitors from more than 60 nations and expect more than 42,000 trade visitors from around the world.

