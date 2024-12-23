The partnership with Intersec 2025 represents a key step in Ignyte’s journey to connect their startups with new markets and global opportunities

Intersec 2025 will take place from 14-16 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: Intersec 2025, the world’s premier event for safety, security, and fire protection, has announced its partnership with Ignyte, a digital platform developed by the Dubai International Financial Centre to help startups grow and expand globally from Dubai. Together, they will present the Intersec Startup Arena, offering a transformative platform for startups to showcase their innovative solutions to industry leaders and investors.

The Intersec Startup Arena, powered by Ignyte, will provide successful startups with a unique opportunity to showcase how their ideas and solutions are disrupting the safety, security, and fire protection industries to an audience of industry leaders, government representatives, and top-tier investors.

Startups will also gain direct access to networking sessions with representatives from major brands, government bodies, and other organisations seeking innovative solutions.

Commenting on the partnership with Intersec 2025, Mohammad Al Blooshi, CEO of DIFC Innovation, said: "Ignyte is a startup-first organisation dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs to scale and succeed. This partnership with Intersec 2025 represents a key step in Ignyte’s journey to connect our startups with new markets and global opportunities. By aligning with an industry leader, we’re strengthening our ecosystem’s international presence and creating new pathways for innovation and collaboration."

The partnership comes at a time of record growth and innovation in the safety, security, and fire protection sectors. The global cyber security market is projected to reach US$500 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2030, and the AI in security market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19% to reach US$60 billion by 2029. These trends underscore the critical need for startup-driven innovation to meet the challenges posed by global security threats and the digital landscape.

Ignyte, a key initiative of the Dubai Digital Economy Strategy, has been instrumental in fostering entrepreneurial growth in the Emirate. With a vision to support over 100,000 startups by 2029, Ignyte connects fledgling businesses with investors, mentors, and government partners worldwide.

As a global hub for the security, safety and fire protection industries, Intersec 2025 emphasises the importance of startups in driving the future of safety and security innovation. The exposure gained through the Intersec Startup Arena can pave the way for startups to achieve strategic partnerships, mentorship, and investment, providing a springboard for startups to transition from concept to commercialisation.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, commented: “Startups represent the cutting edge of innovation, and we are excited to offer them this platform through our partnership with Ignyte. The Intersec Startup Arena is designed to give emerging companies a platform to spotlight their technologies and solutions in front of a global audience, and an opportunity for the entire industry to evolve, adapt, and grow in response to new challenges.”

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council and under the theme 'Mapping the future of security, safety and fire protection,' Intersec 2025 will host 1,200 exhibitors from more than 60 nations and expect more than 42,000 trade visitors from around the world.

The 26th edition of the event will take place from 14-16 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

