Dubai: Integrate Middle East draws praise from global Pro AV and media technology communities on day two of its debut edition at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from May 16–18, 2023.

As well as showcasing the latest trends and technologies from the Pro AV industry, the first day of the exhibition featured a number of sessions and panel discussions at the Integrate ME 2023 Summit. Led by international thought leaders and experts from the sector, topics under analysis ranged from Immersive Digital Experiences for the Hospitality and Healthcare Sector to AI and the Digital Signage Industry, Redefining Visual Experiences and the Evolution of Display Technologies, as well as covering many significant trends and challenges facing the Pro AV eco-system.

Day two of the conference saw the debates continue to include talks on The Critical Role of Audio in the Workplace, which focussed on developing and sustaining positive work culture through audio solutions, and eSports as a Serious Business for AV, which explored potential market opportunities from the titular sector.

Moreover, during the second day of the Integrate Summit stage, Takashi Kudo, Communications Director of international arts collective TeamLab, reaffirmed that TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi will be completed in 2024 and is set to be an immersive, inspirational space at the intersection of art and technology, which will be the first large scale TeamLab project in the MENA region.

He further discussed how digital technology has transformed artistic expression and liberated it from physical constraints, as well as ways that digital technology can make interactive art possible and allow visitors to experience the world around them from a new perspective.

Kudo expressed that, after growing up here, he feels the UAE is like a second home and, once open, the country’s new 17,000 sqm Phenomena will house an environment that generates diverse phenomena shapes and forms the featured artworks, within a distinctive curved architecture that is crucial in giving the artworks a space to develop naturally as if they were life forms.

The summit's agenda will continue to focus on key subjects, with the closing stage exploring business-critical digital signage, phygital stores with XR, content-driven 3D advertising, remote delivery of events, new revenue streams opened by Pro AV technologies, and more.

Co-located with CABSAT, Integrate Middle East provides a forum to highlight the newest and most ground-breaking Pro AV technologies through demonstrations, educational sessions, and debate, as well as inspiring and informing the professional community regarding new trends in the sector.

Attendees at Integrate Middle East were able to tune into these new business opportunities and synergies from the many specialist areas that actively engage with Pro AV technology, including Education, Media, Entertainment, Hospitality, Retail, and Communication, as well as Corporate, Events, and Real Estate, leading to a positive response from exhibitors.

Shawn Zhang, Sales Manager MEA of LP DisplayhT, said: “Integrate Middle East proved to be an ideal platform for industry professionals to share their expertise and insights on the pro-AV sector while witnessing various solutions that were showcased at the exhibition. We are pleased to have been a part of the event and showcase our innovative LED solutions that utilise technologies such as SMD, TOPCOB, Flip Chip MicroLEDs, and Flip Chip MIP. Our fine pixel-pitch LED walls are an ideal solution for meeting rooms, control rooms, experience centres, galleries, and broadcasting for visualisation. Furthermore, these LED walls address traditional LCD issues by offering seamless splicing, the best colour uniformity, easy maintenance, more electricity-friendly, and infinity sizes. We are delighted to participate in the exhibition and exhibit innovative solutions that have the potential to revolutionise the Pro AV sector.”

Manish Bakshi, Managing Director, BenQ Middle East & Turkey, said: “We are delighted to gain this exceptional opportunity to highlight our newest and most cutting-edge products and solutions at Integrate Middle East. Visitors at Integrate Middle East experienced various Immersive and simulated solutions at the BenQ booth. With our theme ‘Shape the Future of Immersive Experience,’ we showcased our Laser Projectors range which is designed to create immersive and realistic visual experiences that can transport audiences into simulated environments, Catering to various Industries such as Education, Health, Entertainment, Corporate, Hospitality, Retail and Communication. We will also be showcasing our latest Corporate Solutions with the Interactive Displays & LED Smart Projectors.”

Integrate Middle East has brought together technology leaders and integrated solution buyers from multiple and diverse industries to explore new possibilities for deploying the latest global Pro AV innovations.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President at organiser’s the Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “It is our honour to launch this regional event in the UAE, which will strengthen the Pro AV community by providing a platform for thought leadership and market development. As the event is taking place alongside CABSAT, we believe that Integrate Middle East multiples opportunities for Pro AV tech leaders and integrated solution buyers to explore diverse avenues in leveraging the potential of the world’s most advanced innovations to transform the next generation of customer experiences.”

Integrate Middle East will continue until May 18, 2023, and it anticipates significant outcomes up until the third day. The exhibition will feature products and solutions from Pro AV technology providers from across the world from the latest in digital signage, examples of world-leading command and control rooms, and Pro AV tech used in the betterment of live events, and smart buildings.

