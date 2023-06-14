ESK Holding, an innovative Digital Transformation company, & Tapping into the Untapped podcast initiative by Mercedes Vazquez a multi-stakeholder dialogue to empower communities to thrive while increasing representation in mission critical industries while building bridges between continents with an existing audience in 13 countries, created & hosted a one-of-a-kind forum in Kuwait on: Innovation, Technology, Education & Women Empowerment.

The forum celebrated the achievements of distinguished empowering and inclusive leaders who shape a transformational role through their actions & in their communities in the following industries: foreign service, energy, banking, education, public sector, cybersecurity, logistics, accessibility, healthcare, telco, entrepreneurship, ... as a representation of innovation in a sustainable and diversified economic fabric that contributes as building blocks to the State of Kuwait’s Vision 2035, from a holistic standpoint, industries essential to reimagine the future and global fundamental interconnected principles to enable a thriving knowledge-based economy.

As Mercedes Vazquez had said during the opening remarks in the forum: “Ensuring that everyone of every identity and background has access to what they need to succeed, comes with the transformative power of education, that I was humbled to experience last year when I was selected by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to be part of a transformative Global Women in Leadership program at Georgetown University McDonough School of Business with the Kingdom’s Qiyadat, for the G20 countries that has an acceptance rate of 2.5% as the only participant based in Kuwait. Education is enlightening and education holds one of the keys to reimagine the future. I now feel the commitment to live up to the program’s motto “empower to impact” through actions & by creating platforms of scale for the greater common good as a passionate bridge builder between continents who advocates for leading U.S. technology”

Distinguished panelists at the conference were:

Eng Sara Akbar, CEO at OilServ, one of the most prominent & acclaimed Kuwaiti women leaders, on the pioneering women in the energy sector and skills in a new digital era.

Catherine Baker, Economic Officer of the United States in Kuwait, on the role of diplomacy to build bridges between the United States & Kuwait and the role of women in the economic fabric.

Emad Al-Ablani, Head of Group Human Resources at the National Bank of Kuwait, on enabling a thriving knowledge-based economy for sustainable progress.

Sheikha Suhailah AlSabah, on accessibility & addressing special needs in a digitized era.

Mercedes Vazquez, on innovative & responsible Digital Transformation for a resilient digitized economy.

Michael Pishko, President at the American International University & Abdullah AlBaker, CEO & Chairman at AlBaker Associates on Innovation, youth & entrepreneurship.

Heba AlSawan, Manager of Networks & Technical Support at the Public Authority for Social Security, on the role of women in cybersecurity & transitioning careers for a robust, resilient and secure future.

Khalid Albusairi, researcher at Amiri Diwan & CEO at Delicon, on a Private-Public dialogue with Mercedes Vazquez.

Haya Al Mana, innovation & entrepreneurship expert at Zain Kuwait, on the role of innovation within Corporates & Zain as a leading telco.

Heba AlSawan, Manager of Networks & Technical Support at the Public Authority for Social Security concluded: “Kuwait's Vision 2035 provides a roadmap for sustainable development and progress, and it is up to all of us to work towards its realization. Mercedes graciously hosted this forum “Innovation, Technology, Education & Women Empowerment ” inviting open discussions and diverse perspectives towards achieving a shared vision for the future! I would like to express my appreciation to Mercedes for sharing this opportunity to learn and contribute”

Khalid Albusairi, researcher at Amiri Diwan & CEO at Delicon expressed “Forum’s and dialogues like this are very crucial for the future of Kuwait. The opportunity to hear brilliant minds and to collaborate with diverse backgrounds was a wonderful experience”

Dra Afrah Mulla Ali from Kuwait University and the conference’s Master Ceremony added: “This Forum marks a before and after of the importance of the economy fabric , topics as essential as cyber security and its importance in the future were addressed, in addition, oil and gas are mentioned as an essential resource, something that interests Kuwait in particular. It was a conference with a lot of information that helps to improve the future of the nation”

Austin May, Public Affairs Officer, Area Support Group - Kuwait, US Army: "This forum on technology, education, women's empowerment and everything in between was a fruitful opportunity to hear from a diverse array of thought leaders in Kuwait today. As the future unfolds, as artificial intelligence continues to evolve as an opportunity and threat alike, I hope Kuwait forges a prosperous way forward. As a steadfast partner for 32 years, the US military is working with the Ministry of Defense and the State of Kuwait to ensure stability and peace here and across the region."

By hosting & bringing together stakeholders from various backgrounds, the forum inspired and empowered communities to foster collaboration and contribute to the advancement of innovation, technology, education, and women's empowerment, through interconnected industries in a holistic platform.

-Ends-

For inquiries please contact:

press@esk-holding.com