Dubai, United Arab Emirates: BOUNZ announced today that is hosting a first in a series of high-level conferences dedicated to SMEs in Dubai later this month.

The UAE based lifestyle loyalty program that counts the likes of Choithrams, Emirates Draw, Al Jaber Optical and Joyalukkas as partners, will host the first ENGAGE powered by BOUNZ gathering on 27th September 2023 at the Address Dubai Mall.

Promising a packed agenda of insights, case studies, and inspiration, the half-day event is aimed at ambitious SME founders and decision-makers who are looking to scale, connect with peers, and explore the latest business solutions for growth. Topics that will be explored include boosting sales, culture and diversity, retail loyalty, to name a few.

This inaugural conference has an exciting speaker line-up that includes regional experts like Ramez Helou, founder and CEO of the The Academy for Sales Excellence, cross-cultural leadership consultant Corrina Cross, and Phil Bedford, MD of Asentiv Marketing.

“With the country’s ambitious plan of doubling the number of SMEs operating in the UAE to 1 million by 2030, the time is now to harness the potential and embed ourselves into the community in a more tangible and meaningful way,” said Sridhar Krishnamurthy, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of BOUNZ.

“From enhancing business through sales techniques that also give back to customers to fostering lasting relationships and learning how best to leverage the entire ecosystem, this half-day event examines the big issues from different perspectives. ENGAGE seamlessly integrates the elements of sales, loyalty, and diversity in business all within the framework of a half-day event of networking, inspiration, and learning,” he added.

ENGAGE is designed to be an annual event and part of a series of conferences that BOUNZ will host to bring SMEs together for learning and development, according to Krishnamurthy. While the lifestyle loyalty program’s current presence is in the UAE, they have ambitious plans to expand to other markets such as Bahrain and Qatar.

“As we expand, we intend to hold these conferences in other key cities, ensuring that SMEs across the region can benefit from the valuable insights and networking opportunities that ENGAGE offers,” he added.

In two short years since its inception in 2021, BOUNZ has crossed the million-membership mark, hitting 1.2 million and rising. You can now download the new, improved BOUNZ Rewards app from the Apple App Store, Huawei App Gallery, and Google Play store.

About BOUNZ

Founded in 2021, BOUNZ Rewards is a free-to-join innovative rewards program app. It was created to offer generous value back to residents and tourists of the United Arab Emirates for engaging with its partners across different sectors united under one app - BOUNZ Rewards. Being the first of its kind, members are rewarded for their first interactions by checking into a partner's store and a partner's website without having to purchase anything, which means members can start collecting BOUNZ before purchasing anything on the app or from a partner.